Is the Joyce Bonelli Kardashians feud over as Kim posts her on Instagram?













Kim Kardashian is known to have had the odd feud in her time. She and Larsa Pippen are no longer friends and it’s been a long time since fans have seen her hanging out with old pal Joyce Bonelli – but it appears that Kim and Joyce may have patched things up in 2022.

The Kardashians have many people go in and out of their lives and given their mega-fame and busy schedules, who knows how difficult it may be to maintain friendships? The family is back with a brand new reality series on Hulu in 2022 which has been a long time coming for KUWTK fans. The Kar-Jenners let the cameras in on their current lives which appear quite different from when fans first saw them on their show in the 2000s.

Who is Joyce Bonelli?

Joyce Bonelli is a famous makeup artist who was often seen on KUWTK back in the day as she was a makeup artist for the Kardashians and Jenners.

Back in 2018, Joyce spoke to US Weekly to confirm that she wasn’t fired by the family. She said of her cutting ties with the family: “I definitely have never been fired in my entire life… And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.“

MTV highlighted in a 2018 report that Joyce wasn’t the first person to stop working for the Kardashians in quite a public way, MTV recalled stylist Monica Rose and KKW’s assistant Steph Shep, too.

Kim posts Joyce on her IG Story

Nowadays, Kim Kardashian has her own makeup line, as does Kylie Jenner. Despite having their own lines, the ladies still get their makeup professionally done and Mario Dedivanovic is the man in charge of Kim K’s immaculate makeup in 2022.

On April 29th, 2022, Kim posted a photo of Joyce, promoting Joyce’s brand, on her Instagram story which is a surprise to fans as the two haven’t been connected publicly for some time.

It’s been four years since Joyce and Kim have been connected publicly and now it looks like their feud is over.

Are the Kardashians and Joyce Bonelli friends again?

Just like that, with a quick tap onto IG Stories, it seems that all is right again between Joyce Bonelli and Kim Kardashian.

The same can’t be said for the rest of the family, yet, as they haven’t posted Joyce to IG.

Joyce writes on Instagram that she’s a mom-of-four and the CEO of Joyce Bonelli Cosmétiques. She has 1.7M followers.

