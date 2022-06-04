“It” couple MGK and Meg Fox are reportedly “fighting” after that awkward red carpet snub













Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the IT couple right now and have been for a while. Since announcing their engagement a few months ago fans have been eager to receive all the latest updates, but it seems plans could be on hold as the couple have reportedly been “arguing” since that awkward red crept snub the other week.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the couple’s latest drama as well as what the source has said about the pair’s “issues” as they plan for their wedding.

RELATED: MGK and Megan Fox’s friendship with Lala Kent turned sour over one tweet

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 10272 Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lED-pSCQfW0/hqdefault.jpg 1022994 1022994 center 22403

Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Megan and MGK have been “arguing”

Since the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards sources close to the pair have said some cracks are starting to show, none of this has been confirmed so as it stands it’s just rumoured for now but Megan’s clear awkwardness with MGK on the red carpet doesn’t make it hard to believe.

Their brief tension at the event was caught on camera and fans were quick to decide that the couple had been fighting. During the video, Fox is seen snubbing Machine Gun Kelly’s PDA when he tried to wrap his arms around her from behind.

MGK then also tried to talk to Meg and appeared to be attempting to make her laugh, to which she also ignored and shrugged him off and glare at him.

Megan MGK’s friends revealed that they have been ‘fighting.’

Despite what the red carpet video looks like it’s not enough to confirm that the pair have been arguing, however, according to your tango, a source close to the couple has revealed that they have been “fighting” recently. The source explained:

They had a good time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding and looked super cute. But friends are worried they could be on the rocks as they have been fighting a lot and getting on each other’s nerves. Anonymous

The couple appeared to be incredibly loved up until now, and they still may be as these rumours cannot be confirmed but it doesn’t seem to be looking too great for the pair.

MGK “acting like a child” is also causing fights

The source went on the explain some of the other reasons as to why they may be fighting at the moment with one of the main issues being that MGK seems to “act like a child” when he’s around Megan. The source reportedly said:

They had an amazing relationship for the first year but now Megan often feels she is dealing with a grown-up child. Anonymous

Another IG reason is apparently to do with the pregnancy rumours after MGK announced at the Billboard Music Awards, dedicating his song to his “unborn child”, the source explained:

They both feel under pressure because their relationship is so in the public eye and rumours about her pregnancy have also caused arguments. Anonymous