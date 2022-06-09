











Lizzo has taken to the red carpet arm-in-arm with a mystery boyfriend, who has been named as Myke Wright. Since then, fans are asking if the It’s About Damn Time singer is engaged, and want to know more about her man.

From Soulmate to Boys and Rumors, her entire track list of songs pretty much honor what’s going on in Lizzo’s life right now. It looks like she’s finally found her Mr. Wright, and has officially gone public with her new relationship.

After months of dating, she proudly showed Myke off at a Los Angeles-based event. Lizzo is known for empowering women and so when she was all smiles with him, fans couldn’t help but shout It’s About Damn Time!

Lizzo hits red carpet with new man

Lizzo attended an Amazon Prime event hand-in-hand with new boyfriend Myke Wright. The soft launch of her relationship follows months of dating each other, but now they’ve gone more public than ever before.

The musician sported a hot pink dress with Cinderella sleeves, while her beau wore a black suit. They were all smiles, with her wrapping her arm around him and posing for a photo taken by multiple paparazzi cameras.

At first, it was a total mystery who Lizzo’s Mr. Wright is, but it turns out that they have known each other for years. It comes two months after she confirmed she was in a relationship – but nobody knew who – until now!

The event was in aid of her show with Amazon Prime, Lizzo‘s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, at DGA Theater Complex on June 3rd. On the same night, they went Instagram-official, which was welcomed with open arms by fans.

Get to know Myke Wright

Myke Wright is a comedian who runs his own company. An IMDB page belong to the same name states he is an actor, known for Doubting Thomas, How to Be a Grown Up and Breaking & Entering.

He also recently starred in the 2019’s short film, Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus, and moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to begin performing stand up comedy. Myke has also hosted MTV’s Wonderland alongside Lizzo in 2016.

As well as that, he a musician who has been in a number of bands and a designer who has his own design and innovation company ümi and contributes to designs for Detroit-based luxury clothing brand EMLE.

Lizzo and Myke Wright’s timeline

Lizzo first confirmed she was in a relationship two months ago, during an interview with Andy Cohen. During the chat, she revealed fame isn’t a factor and that any relationships in the public eye should be “mutually supportive”.

Myke was seen by his girlfriend’s side at her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on April 16th and again at her 34th birthday celebration on April 26th. More recently, they attended her Amazon Prime event – with a ring on her finger.

Fans are now asking if Lizzo and Myke are engaged, after she shared a snap with a glinting ring on her left hand. However, the musician hasn’t directly answered any questions about whether she is now a fiancée or not.

Reality Titbit has contacted Lizzo for comment.

