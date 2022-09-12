It's all love as Kendall Jenner attends US Open with Devin Booker











Love is in the air for Kendall Jenner as she was spotted on Sunday enjoying a day out with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. The pair were seen attending the US Open Men’s Finals tennis match in New York.

The couple ended their relationship earlier this year in June but clearly couldn’t stay apart as they reconnected in August and from the smiles on their faces this weekend, it seems they are loved up once again.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Kendall and Devin were spotted cozying up at the US Open

Kendall and her professional basketball player beau were seen cozying up at the US Open Men’s tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The supermodel and basketballer were seen wearing casual clothes as they were spotted giggling and laughing during the match and at one point, the reality star was seen resting in the arms of her beau.

She opted for a cream-colored satin dress that had a deep V-neck and fell towards her ankles. Kendall paired her dress with a navy sweater which she wore over her shoulders as well as a black cap and gold earrings.

The pair appeared to be enjoying their outing and were pictured sending smiles toward each other throughout the tennis match. The professional basketball player was seen lovingly draping his arm around Kendall as they sat close together.

Kendall and Devin met in 2018

Kendall and Devin were first linked and seen together in May 2018, but at the time, the two were seeing other people and were just on friendly terms. However, there was clearly a connection between the pair as two years later, the couple started seeing each other on a romantic level, but weren’t too serious.

Later that year, a source opened up to Us Weekly and stated that the couple is happy. ‘It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.’

The following year, Kendall and Devin’s romance was still going strong and according to The Daily Mail an insider said:

They are definitely an item and care about one another immensely. But it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon. Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.

The pair split up in June

Devin and Kendall were still together at the start of 2022 and were even spotted at Travis and Kourtney’s wedding in Italy. However, the following month in June, the two split. A source explained to E! News that:

Once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.

The pair are clearly a match and it seemed that the stars couldn’t stay apart for long, as they were seen hanging out together in July in the Hamptons. Last month in August, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Kendall and Devin have rekindled their relationship. They said:

Kendall and Devin are 100 per cent back together. They spent some time apart but are back in a good place and are really happy with each other.

