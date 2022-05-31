It's True, Khloe Kardashian seriously shed the pounds after she gave birth













It comes as no shock when we say that since the birth of her child, Khloe Kardashian has lost an incredible amount of weight. It has finally been revealed that the Kardashian sister has shed an impressive 60 lbs – and getting rid of post-baby weight isn’t easy!

Since the birth of her daughter, True, Khloe became much more conscious of what she put into her body. Reality Titbit has all the details on exactly how Khloe lost the weight. Check it out.

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss journey

Khloe has been at the forefront of the media lately as her weight seems to keep dropping off. After having her daughter, True, Khloe has lost 60 lbs.

Since the lockdown due to Covid, Khloe appears to have made fitness a priority in her life.

In some of her most recent Instagram pictures the reality TV star literally has abs and it’s clear that she has been working incredibly hard on her body.

Khloe has struggled with backlash about her body for a while

Since being in the spotlight since her 20s, Khloe has been snubbed by trolls and the media for her body. Khloe used to be classed as the “chubby” sister and this seriously affected the reality star.

During one KUWTK episode, her mother, Kris Jenner, slammed her for her weight. However, since she divorced her husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe was determined to lose weight.

Khloe spoke about her weight loss on KUWTK and said:

For me, I was overweight—I was unhealthy—for a lot of my life. I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental health. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinds just vibing out. Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK

How Khloe lost the weight

To reduce weight, Khloe adjusted her lifestyle. She didn’t believe in rapid weight loss because she knew it would be difficult to maintain. Khloe explained:

Mine was a really gradual process. However, I didn’t set out to drop 20 pounds in 20 days. That was not my intention. It was more that I just wanted to feel strong emotions. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe had previously stated in an interview with People magazine that she had gone on a dairy-free, low-carb diet.

