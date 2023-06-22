Jack Hanna’s family shared a health update on the former Columbus Zoo director and television star after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019.

The famed television star and retired zookeeper was first diagnosed with dementia in 2019. His family made a public statement about his health condition in 2021 when they shared that the TV star was no longer able to take part in public activities as he used to.

In a new health update, Hanna’s family revealed that the conservationist recognizes only a few family members as a result of an advanced stage of his heartbreaking disease.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hanna, who rose to fame as a television star and director of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, has been diagnosed with an “advanced” stage of Alzheimer’s.

In a new interview, Hanna’s wife Suzi, and his daughters shared a heartbreaking update on the zookeeper’s condition.

“The Jack people knew isn’t here anymore, but pieces of my husband are,” Suzi told the Columbus Dispatch. “And I’m going to hang onto them for as long as I can.”

Hanna’s family said that he remembered only a few family members which include his wife Suzi, oldest daughter Kathaleen and his dog Brassy. Hanna and his wife welcomed three daughters together – Kathaleen, Julie and Suzanne.

“He just stopped remembering who I was in all ways,” his daughter Suzanne added. “Whether it was in person or by phone, he had no idea I was his daughter. I think it’s because he didn’t see me as much because I got married so young and I moved away.”

Hanna’s family confirmed his illness in 2021

Hanna was first diagnosed with the heartbreaking illness in 2019 but it wasn’t until two years later, in 2021, that his family came forward with an update to the media and the public.

The 76-year-old served as director of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from 1978 to 1992 and was a frequent TV guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Show With David Letterman, and the Today Show.

Hanna was a host of numerous wildlife shows, including Animal Aventures, Wild Countdown, Into the Wild, and ZooLife with Jack Hanna. He officially retired from his duties as a conservationist in 2020.

In a joint statement on Twitter in 2021, Jack’s daughters wrote that their father was diagnosed with dementia and would no “longer [be] able to participate in public life as he used to”.

They wrote in their letter: “Today we reach out to share some personal Hanna Family news. Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease. His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated.

“Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him.”

Fans offer support to Hanna’s family

Longtime fans of the famed zookeeper and TV star sent their prayers to his family during this challenging time.

“Watched Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures at 8 am before school every morning for many years of my childhood in the mid-2000s,” one fan commented under Hanna’s Twitter post. “It’s hard seeing your heroes falling apart.”

“Thank you for this absolutely beautiful story,” another fan wrote in the comments. “Sending Jack and his family lots of love.”

“Sending my prayers to the Hanna family,” someone else said as another added: “Very sorry for the whole Hanna family. Truly a horrible disease.”