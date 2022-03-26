Jack Hoffman's passion for gold isn't going down the pan at 74 years old













Throwing it back to 2010 and Disocvery’s Gold Rush was just starting out. Todd Hoffman was the OG of Gold Rush after being inspired to get into the field by his father’s mining adventures in the 1980’s. Back then, the show was called Gold Rush: Alaska and Todd Hoffman and his father, Jack, appeared on the show from seasons 1 to 8.

Since then, The Hoffman’s have taken some time away from Gold Rush. But, in 2022, the family is back for redemption. They’re the originals of the series and now, three generations of The Hoffmans are ready to find their fortune in Alaska. So, let’s find out more about the man who’s essentially the reason that Gold Rush started – Jack Hoffman…

Is It Cake? | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9074 Is It Cake? | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A14JSsALNUg/hqdefault.jpg 976629 976629 center 22403

Jack Hoffman is the reason Gold Rush exists

Without Jack Hoffman, there might not be Gold Rush as a programme. The show was thought up by Todd Hoffman and he was inspired by his fathers attempts at gold mining when he was young.

Jack is living out his dreams on the Gold Rush shows in a bid to find his fortune in precious metal.

In 2022, Jack, Todd and Hunter Hoffman are all appearing in a brand new Gold Rush spin-off show – Hoffman Family Gold which kicks off from Friday, March 25th 2022. Speaking in the new series, Jack Hoffman can be seen saying that if it isn’t “crazy gold, he’s going to be very disappointed“.

NO WAY: Hunter Hoffman’s wealth is proof that he inherited his dad’s golden eye

Jack Hoffman’s age explored

Still mining in 2022, Jack Hoffman may have many Hoffman Family Gold viewers wondering how old he is.

The Discovery star is 74 years old and is showing no signs of slowing down. Jack was born in Oregon on September 15th, 1947 and worked as a real estate broker, he later attempted gold mining in the 1980s. He and Todd may have waved goodbye to Gold Rush four seasons back but the family back and risking it all for the ultimate payday in their new Discovery show.

As per Discovery, Jack, his son Todd and grandson Hunter are joined by a veteran crew of gold miners including Jim Thurber, foreman Andy Spinks and bush mechanic Randy Hubler. Together, they’re making the long trek to Alaska.

The Gold Rush star has suffered poor health over the years

In an interview with The Oregon Clinic in 2018, Jack Hoffman said that he had reservations about doing Gold Rush due to the physical activity that would be required of him and he had “excruciating back problems“.

He was 72 at the time and as per the blog, Jack “flies airplanes, skis, and rides motorcycles and snowmobiles. He has hand-built houses, mined for gold in Alaska, and is currently restoring an antique gas pump“.

Jack had spinal cord stimulation with The Oregon Clinic and speaking of the treatment, Jack said: “I don’t have any pain. I enjoy life. I’m clicking along at 72 right now and my family lives pretty long. My parents lived well into their 90s. I don’t expect anything different.“

MEET THE CAST: Get to know the Gold Rush White Water cast, Kayla, James, Dustin and co

WATCH HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD ON DISCOVERY FRIDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK