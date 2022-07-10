











Famous YouTuber and entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill took to Instagram in June 2022 to reveal that she is getting married. Jaclyn’s news prompted many people to comment on her IG post including some of her celebrity friends like Taylor Lautner.

However, in an Instagram Q and A posted on July 9th, some of Jaclyn’s followers had questions to ask about her ex-husband, Jon. They asked how he felt about her engagement news.

So, let’s find out more about how Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband is in 2022 and what she posted on Instagram.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Who are Jaclyn and Jon Hill?

Jaclyn Hill is an entrepreneur and YouTube sensation. She has more than 5.6M subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Jaclyn hails from Illinois and is 31 years old.

She owns a makeup brand called Jaclyn Cosmetics and rose to fame after doing Kim Kardashian’s makeup and uploading it to YouTube in 2017. Jaclyn has collaborated with brands such as BECCA and Morphe Cosmetics.

In 2009, she married drummer Jon Hill and the two were together for nine years.

Jaclyn and Jon split

In 2018, Jaclyn and Jon Hill announced that they were splitting up.

After nine years together, Jaclyn took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She wrote in a post from May 2018 that it had been “one of the hardest decisions of their lives”.

At the time, Jaclyn wrote that her “heart was broken” but that she “still believes in love”.

Speaking to Substream Magazine in 2018, Jon said he thought he could have been a better husband.

He said: “Nothing against her, think it had to do with me… I’ve had addiction problems since I was eighteen, and now I’m five months clean. A lot of it was just pain I put her through…”.

Jaclyn Hill gives an update on her ex-husband on Instagram

Screenshot: @jaclynhill Jaclyn Hill Instagram Stories 2022

Following the announcement of her upcoming wedding, some of Jaclyn’s followers wanted to know how her ex-husband, Jon, had taken the news.

In response to a question on her Q&A on Instagram on July 9th, Jaclyn wrote that she was getting a lot of questions about her ex. She added: “…Jon has not been doing well for a very long time. He hasn’t had a phone in months and no one has contact with him.”

However, the YouTuber did got give any more information as to Jon being off the grid or a reason why. She also did not explain what was meant by Jon reportedly “not been doing well.”

She also said in other replies on her IG stories that they lost their dog, Frankie, and that “it destroyed Jon”.

Jon’s Instagram page is set to private @jonhill822.

Screenshot: @jaclynhill Jaclyn Hill Instagram Stories 2022

Screenshot: @jaclynhill Jaclyn Hill Instagram Stories 2022

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

