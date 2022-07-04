











Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend, Jake McLean, tragically lost his life on Sunday, July 3 in a car accident in Bodrum, Turkey. His current girlfriend and TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou has been left with serious injuries to her arms in the crash.

The Daily Mail reports Jake was driving over a hill in Turkey before his car crashed. Emergency services rushed to try to save the couple. Jake was known for dating TOWIE stars Lauren and Yazmin. Here’s more on Jake’s age at the time of his untimely passing.

Photo by Mark Milan/FilmMagic

Jake McLean dies in car crash

As per Examiner Live, Jake McLean rose to fame while dating former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger from 2012 to 2016.

The Sun Online reports a source said: “Apparently Jake was driving when he lost control of the car and it went off a cliff.”

Jake’s girlfriend since 2021, Yazmin Oukhellou, was in the car with him but survived despite being injured.

Jake McLean’s age

Yazmin Oukhellou‘s late boyfriend passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was just 33 years old.

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences at the time of Jake’s passing. Many also sent prayers for Yazmin’s speedy recovery.

One person tweeted: “So sad to hear about Jake Mclean. May he RIP.”

Another took to Twitter to say: “Woke up to terrible news. Yaz of TOWIE’s boyfriend has died following a car crash. RIP Jake.”

As per The Mail Online, sources close to Jake’s ex, Lauren Goodger, said she “has been left devastated by Jake’s untimely death”.

Yazmin Oukhellou in intensive care

Yazmin Oukhellou, 28, suffered serious injuries to her arms in the crash.

As per The Daily Mail, she is recovering from her injuries in hospital. Yaz’s mother has flown out to Turkey to be by her daughter’s side.

Many of her fans are taking to social media to show their support. One tweeted: “Come on Yaz you need to pull through. My heart goes to her family and everyone in TOWIE and RIP to Jake, thinking of his family as well.”

We send our condolences to the family and friends of Jake McLean and our well-wishes to Yazmin.

NO WAY: Kourtney Kardashian slams paparazzi after Travis Barker was fighting for his life

@YazminOukhellou yaz I’m so saddened seeing the news may Jake RIP, sending condolences and prayers going up for you dear for a full recovery, my heart goes out to you and your family at this very difficult time🙏🏽🌹🌷🌸🌺🌼💐🥀🌾 — Barbie is the Boss (@barbiethebossx1) July 3, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK