Inside James Charles’ relationship with the Kardashians from FaceTime pranks to YT cameos













In honour of James Charles’ 23rd birthday today (23 May), we explore his relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years.

Let’s take a look at some of James Charles’ memorable moments alongside the Kardashians, from their cameos on his YouTube channel as well as their past pranks on each other.

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

TRENDING: Marge Simpson’s brown dress is so influential Kim K apparently adopted same style

That time the Kardashian family pranked James on FaceTime

Fans may remember when the Kardashian Jenner sisters and mom Kris pranked some of their celebrity pals via FaceTime in 2020.

In the video, the reality star family sat together as they gave a stern look to those who answered their call, all while keeping silent.

James Charles was one of the many celebs featured in their prank video, with the YouTuber seen to initially pause before exclaiming: “what is going on” after answering their call.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture

EXPLAINED: Travis Barker is so old school he asked Kourtney Kardashian’s late dad for her hand in marriage

James got Kris and Kim back with a prank of his own

The YouTuber got his revenge on Kim and momager Kris a couple of months later in a FaceTime prank video of his own.

James prank followed a TikTok challenge, which saw users call up a friend and, once they answered, tell them they were actually busy and to call them back later.

While the FaceTime call antic left Kris confused, Kim was quick to catch the YouTuber out on his mischief as she asked him what “TikTok scam” he was doing.

CELEBRITY: Kim Kardashian’s ex Damon Thomas’ net worth revealed

Both Kylie and Kim have had cameos on his YouTube channel

James Charles has also had both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner join him in videos on his YouTube channel. Kylie has featured on his channel the most out of the two and first joined him in a video in 2018.

At the time, James did a Haloween makeup look on her, with Kylie later returning in 2020 for a second time as they filmed another instalment to the Haloween video. In their second video together, James revealed their 2018 collab video was their first time meeting and hanging out.

Kim also featured on his channel in 2018 as James and her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic each did makeup on each side of her face.

The following year he also mentioned the sisters as he messaged them as part of his DMing Celebrities To Pick My Makeup video.

While discussing why he chose to message Kim for the video, he admitted: “Kim has always been such an amazing friend and role model to me.”