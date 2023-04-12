We all know the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder, and so do her personal assistants by the looks of it as James Corden covers their shifts for the day, however, he finds himself in trouble when Kris finds him in Kylie’s shower.

James Corden’s Late Late Show is coming to an end after 8 years, so what better to do before his grand exit than visit the Kar-Jenner mansion?

We take a look into the skit and why James Corden may be in trouble with youngest sibling Kylie Jenner.

James Corden gets busted using Kylie Jenner’s shower

Halfway through the video, we’re graced with a sneak peek into Kylie Jenner’s gorgeous office, however, we’re then shown James Corden in the shower (luckily there’s a blur).

Unfortunately for Kris Jenner, she walks in on him firsthand, so there was no blur for her as she quickly runs out in fright, (with a few curse words alongside).

“I can get in a lot of trouble here, someone could sue us for this,” she exclaims with her hand over her eyes looking to the left.

Earlier in the skit, the momager told us that the only place the Hulu camera crew doesn’t go with her is to the shower, but it looks like James isn’t as shy as his camera crew.

James Corden makes fun of Kendall Jenner’s cucumber-cutting skills

Of course, James had to make fun of Kendall Jenner‘s iconic cucumber cutting. As soon as he walks into the magnificent house, he’s given the job of making a shake for the momager.

As soon as he gets to the chopping board, shade is thrown: “Unlike some members of this family, I know how to chop a cucumber.”

However, we’re sure Kendall isn’t too bothered that her cucumber-cutting skills went viral around the world as her lack of skills landed her an Uber Eats deal. Some may say this was KJ’s plan all along.

Kim Kardashian throws back to her PA days

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian’s skit without Kim Kardashian, as the pair reminisced on her time of being a PA, or ‘closest assistant’ as she likes to call it. Spilling the secrets on Paris, Kim reveals that the new mom always had a change of clothes no matter where she went.

The SKIMS owner then took to her Twitter to call The Late Late Host the ‘best assistant ever.’

Khloe Kardashian also made an appearance when she showed the host how to shake the iconic salad. If James is ever out of a job, we’re sure he can land a stint on the Hulu show.