James Kennedy’s riches are as wildly electronic as his DJ career











From a familial link to George Michael to his wild DJ career, James Kennedy’s life has been nothing short of exciting. From his net worth to Bravo salary, we’ve explored it all.

He may have just split from Raquel Leviss, but that didn’t stop the Vanderpump Rules star from having it large in Las Vegas surrounded by his friends – and he has the riches to do so.

As many already know, going on a Bravo reality TV show pretty much sets someone’s career up for life. Even if they leave a franchise, they usually end up getting so famous that brands pay them to do partnership deals.

So, just how much is James Kennedy worth now? After all, it has been years since he first made an appearance.

GET TO KNOW THEM: Who is Raquel Leviss? Age, career and net worth

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

James Kennedy’s DJing career

With a skyrocketing career, James is pretty much booked up for most weekends. From playing at Rise Rooftop just days ago, to being so proud of his work that he uses his real name, it’s all looking up for him.

He used to call himself “White Kanye” before deciding he would be “officially retiring” the moniker which pays tribute to Kanye West, as reported by Bravo. He announced he would release his first remix in late 2020, through a major label.

James is so motivated that he even hopes to work with Kanye himself in future. But he doesn’t forget to include his co-stars. Lala Kent features on his No. 1 track “Feeling You”, while Max Vanderpump is on his Pump Sessions single “Sevii.”

Plus, it’s all down to his own success, because he never needed Vanderpump Rules to make him famous. This is because his family has been linked to legendary George Michael.

The Bravo star knew the musician as “Uncle George” growing up, as he was best friends with his father Andros Georgiou while living in London.

@bravoproducer we need to see more parties with dj James Kennedy next season.

I want this cast back at SUR! The place it all started.#PumpRules — Madam van Groessen (@DukeSpills) January 20, 2022

His 2022 net worth explored

James has accumulated a net worth of $4million for himself, mainly through his Bravo appearance and DJ gigs. The producer is thought to make his main source of income from his producing stints!

While some reality TV stars may rely on brand endorsements or Instagram influencing deals, James has stuck to his passion for making music. Most weekends, he appears to be getting the crowd dancing and on their feet.

Although he came to fame on the show, it’s only helped to increase the number of people in the audience, and therefore raised his net worth even higher over time.

I WAS SHOOK WHEN JAMES SAID THAT AS RAQUEL GAVE HER RING BACK #PUMPRULES pic.twitter.com/98tiG7e5nc — bravostanhan (@BravoStanHan) January 26, 2022

BRAVO: What is James Kennedy’s mom’s accent from on Vanderpump Rules?

James gets a hefty Bravo salary

James is reportedly paid between $10,000 to $15,000 for filming just one episode of Vanderpump Rules. The salary means that over a season, he is gaining an income of around $170K!

Add onto that the price of Raquel Leviss’ engagement ring, which she swiftly returned on the Season’s reunion. James responded by saying the jewellery piece may be equivalent to a Bitcoin.

The cast was allegedly paid $5,000 per episode for the entire first season, according to TMZ. This was reportedly up by $3,000 per episode for Season 2 (about $51,000 for the season), then $5,000 per episode for Season 3 ($63,000).

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION PART TWO TUESDAY 26TH AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK