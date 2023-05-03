A new report has shared an update about Jamie Foxx, stating the actor will miss the latest season of his show Beat Shazam amid his health emergency.

In April this year, Jamie Foxx’s eldest daughter and fellow actress, Corinne Foxx, announced in an Instagram post that her father had been hospitalized after a medical emergency.

Reports at the time said that family members who were out of town rushed to the hospital after learning about the actor’s sudden health complication.

A new report has given an update on the latest in the actor’s career and his involvement in the new season of Beat Shazam.

The Hollywood actor remains in hospital after a serious medical hospitalization on April 12. His condition was “serious enough” to lead to hospitalization, a source close to the actor said at the time.

The actor’s family and friends are asking fans for prayers as the actor remains hospitalized and is said to need immediate medical assistance.

As reported by TMZ, Jamie will miss the latest season of his game show Beat Shazam, which he co-hosts with Corinne.

Sources close to the situation told the publication that filming of the new season starts on Wednesday without Jamie’s involvement. Corinne will also miss the new season while she supports her father in his medical recovery.

Celebs have sent prayers to actor and his family

In a recent Instagram post, Jamie’s close family friend Charles Alston asked fans for prayers and wrote: “We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! Your test becomes your testimony!!”

At the time of his hospitalization, NBA star LeBron James tweeted: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Viola Davis wrote in an Instagram post: “Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance.”

Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency

Jamie’s daughter Corinne previously took to Instagram and explained that the actor experienced a medical complication on April 11.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement added. “Much love, the Foxx family.”

Before his hospitalization, Jamie was busy filming a new Netflix project with Cameron Diaz which will see the two stars in leading roles in an action comedy.