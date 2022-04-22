











Singer Jana Kramer has sparked split rumors as there is no longer any signs of Ian Schinelli on her Instagram page. She was all smiles with the fitness trainer just over two months ago, but it looks like they have called it quits…

The musician confirmed she was dating Ian in January 2022 and even took to social media to upload a loved-up picture of them kissing. Jana also had him feature as a guest on her podcast two months later.

However, their relationship has gone quiet and therefore led to split rumors. With no pictures now found on Jana or Ian’s IG pages, and the pair unfollowing each other, their fans are now seriously concerned.

Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli

Jana confirmed she was dating Ian Schinelli in January 2022, when she went Instagram official with him as they kissed on-board a boat. She also shared a series of beachside photos with Ian in March.

As per E Online, Ian commented on the post with: “@kramergirl you’re stunning. We grow everyday. Learn everyday. Love everyday.” She had previously opened up on iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast on January 9th about dating.

She revealed that she was nervous about revealing a new man in her life. However, she pushed past the fear and wrote a devoted post to him on Instagram at the beginning of 2022.

Jana said: “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does. Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do.

“But damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.” She continued:

Sometimes you just find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.

INFO | Jana Kramer assume seu novo relacionamento com o Personal Trainer Ian Schinelli. pic.twitter.com/WMzP83MCk1 — Portal OTH Brasil (@PortalOTHBR) January 11, 2022

They spark split rumors

Jana had shared an appreciation post for Ian on March 16th, which has since been deleted. As reported by E Online, she had openly spoken about how he was there for her during a tough week and said:

I was happy before you but thanks for making me smile more. Appreciation post for @ianschinelli….. he knew I had lots of emotions going into this week and instead of making me feel bad or crazy, he listened and was there.

However, as of April 22nd 2022, there is not picture on either of their Instagram pages, which has led to thousands of fans asking whether they have broken up. They also no longer follow each other on social media.

Fans have made their own theories on Instagram. One wrote: “I mean she’s been working a lot so things maybe fizzled out. Maybe she decided to focus on her and her kids and let things go. She does seem happy right now.”

However, others think they have just chosen to keep their romance private. Another said: “I’m really hoping they went private. She has said a lot of personal info about their relationship that should have stayed private (in their bed).”

“are you somebody who can stand the breaking? strong arms to hold me when my heart starts aching” – Jana Kramer — all music lyrics bot ♫♩♩♫♩♩♫ (@allmusiclyrics7) April 19, 2022

Jana and Ian’s backgrounds

Jana began dating Ian after her separation from ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021. The exes share children Jolie, five, and Jace, three. Ian’s ex, however, has not been revealed but he is a single dad to a daughter.

During the March 6 episode of the Whine Down podcast, Ian detailed how he goes to bed relatively early and gets up at “three, four in the morning”, which is a stretch away from Jana’s usual routine.

Jana also said she “was going to be more private in this relationship when it came to issues or things that came up”, but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking where Ian is on her social media pages.

