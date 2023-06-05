Janice Dickinson has taken to her TikTok to reveal that she actually wanted to be a dentist growing up, but instead became one of the ‘first supermodels.’

The star rose to fame when she started modelling in the 70s, and in her career, graced the cover of Vogue 37 times. Although she may not walk the runway anymore, she’s still on screens in a number of reality shows, the latest being I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa.

We take a look at Janice Dickinson‘s latest TikTok, and what she had to say about the ‘world’s first supermodel’ debate.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Janice Dickinson ‘wanted to be a dentist’ growing up

Taking to her TikTok, Janice revealed what she actually wanted to be before growing up, and it wasn’t anything even slightly similar to a runway model.

In the video, she wrote: “I wanna be a dentist when I grow up,” which quickly switched to: “*becomes first supermodels.*”

She then wrote: “Coined the term,” in the caption of the video which has amassed over 5 million views.

Janice Dickinson addresses ‘haters’ amid the ‘first supermodel’ debate

We all know Janice is not afraid to speak her mind, and in a recent video, it seems she ‘clapped back’ at the people who aren’t on her side in the world’s first supermodel debate.

In the TikTok, Dickinson wrote: “For everyone who says I wasn’t the first supermodel”, whilst lip-syncing along to the sound: “Don’t step on my damn dress b****.”

Of course, fans rushed to the comments, to continue the debate as one wrote: “It was Gia Carangi give her some respect.”

“It was Evelyn Nesbit,” said another.

Although others agreed with Janice: “She is the world’s first Top supermodel. Icon,” penned one.

The star has created a new career for herself

We’ve seen Janice walk the runway countless number of times, and also appear on many TV shows including I’m A Celebrity and America’s Next Top Model, but recently, she’s added another career to her list.

The 68-year-old recently released her new single, Get Into It, which came after the release of her 2022 debut, I Coined It.

The star made the revelation that she was working on an album in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, which came as a shock to viewers.