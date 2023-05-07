Janice Dickinson has taken to her Instagram to ‘celebrate’ not being able to get sued by Donald Trump for stealing his limousine in a bid to make a date with JFK Jr.

With a modeling career as big and as long as Janice Dickinson‘s, of course, she has an array of stories to tell fans. The star didn’t hold back to also share some with her I’m A Celebrity camp mates as they sit around the fire.

We take a look at Janice’s ‘celebration’ and the story of her stealing the limo from the former President of the United States.

Janice Dickinson celebrates not being sued by Donald Trump for ‘stealing’ his limousine

Photo by Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images for ART 4 PEACE

Taking to her 122k Instagram followers, the former model shared a video of her dancing alongside the text: “Me celebrating Trump not being able to sue me because it’s been over 10 years since I stole his limousine.”

In the caption she carried on the jokes as she wrote: “Had to get to my date with JFK Jr.”

Janice is known for her hilarious Instagram posts, as fans rushed to the comments to express how entertained they were by the post.

One said: “The story is so wild I only believe it because it’s Janice!”

“So worth it! JFK Jr. was such a hunk”, wrote another beside a heartbreak emoji.

She ‘stole’ the limo to make a date

For those who may have been a little confused, we’ll recap on what actually happened between the two, when Janice Dickinson ‘stole’ donald Trump’s limo.

The America’s Next Top Model judge was due to go on a date with JFK’s son, however, she couldn’t get a taxi because of the pouring rain.

She then saw a limousine, and jumped in the driving seat, only to be told the next day it was Trump’s vehicle. The story was published in every newspaper across the US, but Janice later revealed it was ‘worth it.’

Janice Dickinson forced to leave I’m A Celeb

To fans’ disappointment, Janice Dickinson was unfortunately forced to quit the I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa after an off-screen nasty fall ended up with her having to be admitted into the hospital.

It has been reported that the exit will air on tomorrow’s episode (Sunday, May 7) as campmate Helen Flanagan will read an emotional message to the remaining campmates.

In an exit interview, Dickinson said: “I’m just sad it ended that way. I think I could have gone back in and gone on further.”