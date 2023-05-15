After her stint in the I’m A Celeb jungle, unfortunately, came to an early end on medical grounds, Janice Dickinson is still entertaining fans with her story over on Instagram, as she recently described her worst runway experience, walking for none other than Valentino.

The model has been walking runways since the 70s, although every supermodel has a bad day once in a while. The star is also no stranger to reality TV as she judged on America’s Next Top Model alongside Tyra Banks.

We take a look at what Janice Dickinson described as her worst runway experience, and which famous actress she fell on top of!

Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Janice Dickison shares ‘worst runway experience’

Answering a TikTok follower’s comment asking what her worst runway experience was, Janice explained it was on a Valentino stage, where “she completely walked right off the runway.”

That’s just the start of the story as it didn’t stop there for the ex-supermodel. She then described how she did a “loop de loop” and fell right into the laps of Italian actress Sophia Loren.

The I’m A Celebrity All-Stars: South Africa campmate then walked then got back up and carried on walking however when she got to Valentino, he shouted: “You have ruined my show, you have ruined my life!”

She claims she never got hired by them again. Ouch!

Fans react to Janice’s ‘hilarious’ story

As always, Janice had fans howling in the comments. She’s not afraid to share stories with her followers, as she recently told fans about the time she ‘stole’ Donald Trump’s limo.

“Awesome memories. You should post more stories or moments like this behind the scenes,” wrote one follower.

Another said: “I love that story, Janice, hilarious, although probs not so funny at the time.”

“Oh my Gosh!!!!” exclaimed another.

The model has many talents

A woman of many talents, Dickinson surprised I’m A Celebrity fans and campmates when she revealed that she had released an album.

Janice Dickinson’s most recent song is titled Get Into It, as she once again entertains her social media followers with her funny promotions in the form of viral videos.

It seems like her career shakeup is working as fans have been commenting on how much they love her music in the comments.

One wrote: “So epic. Been a lifelong fan.”

“Been jamming to this!” exclaimed another.