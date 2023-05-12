Janice Dickinson almost lost her pearly teeth after misplacing them in a restaurant. Luckily, her fellow diners were on hand to help.

Supermodel Janice Dickinson has been glamorous ever since exploding onto the modeling scene in the 1970s and 1980s. At a time when blonde-haired models were sought after, Janice changed beauty standards with her brunette locks and dark eyes.

She has maintained the same glamorous look three decades on through plastic surgery, including breast augmentations and a facelift.

As with most celebrities, Janice has also had work done on her teeth – and it apparently cost her a small fortune. No wonder she was so distressed when she briefly lost her false teeth on a dinner date.

No, they weren’t full dentures but they were so important that Janice had the entire restaurant searching for her pearly whites.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Janice Dickinson “dived like a porpoise” for her fake teeth

While we’re sure Janice doesn’t like being compared to an aquatic mammal, it’s ok if she does it herself.

In May 2011, Dickinson, then 56, was dining with a pal at Sant Ambroeus in Southampton, New York, when she lost two false teeth.

The America’s Next Top Model judge was so excited while chatting to her friend that she removed her teeth and placed them in a napkin. The next thing she knew, they had disappeared. She even believed that they dropped into the soup for a brief moment.

Although she has a net worth of $500,000, Janice isn’t one to be wasteful, so she began scrambling under the table in search of her teeth.

“I was diving under the table like a porpoise,” the self-proclaimed first supermodel told Page Six. “These things are so expensive they could feed a small village. It was the most incredulous moment that you’d never want to happen.”

Fellow dinners assumed she had lost a contact lens. “OMG, no! It’s my teeth,” she told the customers, before recruiting onlookers to join the hunt.

Luckily, Janice was able to retrieve them and headed to the toilet to wash them – good as new!

Sant Ambroeus is known to be a celebrity hotspot so we’re wondering if any famous faces witnessed her crisis.

Photo by Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images for ART 4 PEACE

Dickinson declared bankruptcy after years of cosmetic procedures

Janice reportedly declared bankruptcy in 2013 after having racked up $1 million in debt to the government and cosmetic procedure professionals.

The outspoken TV personality allegedly owed New York state, California, and the IRS more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes from about 2004.

According to Janice, some of the bills stemmed from “press w**** doctors that offered to give me botox and fix my teeth for free and then slapped me with bills.”

She reportedly owed $8000 to Beverly Hills dermatologist Arnold Klein and anti-aging treatment expert, Dr Uzzi Reiss.

The current situation of her finances is unknown.