Janice Dickinson has opened up about the time she “stole” Donald Trump’s limousine to go on a dinner date with John F Kennedy Jr.

Janice is back on UK screens for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here‘s South Africa series which is an All-Stars spin-off to the hit ITV show.

The former supermodel has hilariously confessed to a mishap that unraveled as she prepared to go for dinner with John F Kennedy Jr.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Janice recently recounted a hilarious turn of events that unfolded when she was unable to find a cab in New York due to a massive snowstorm. Dickinson revealed that New York natives call the horrific cyclones, “A Nor’easter.”

The supermodel revealed that she was sitting in the cold for a couple of hours trying to get a taxi. In a desperate plea to make the dinner date with the president’s son, she went the extra mile for him. She recalled, “I didn’t want to miss that date, honey.”

Janice Dickinson ‘stole’ Donald Trump’s limo to go on a date

Dickinson saw a limo nearby and jumped in the driver’s seat, she recalls: “I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street and there was no one on the road. It was a real storm.”

It was Janice’s first time driving a limousine so for moral support she was accompanied by a friend. Hilariously Janice was told the next day that it was Donald Trump’s limousine.

The now 68-year-old confessed that the story got published in nearly every newspaper in the United States. However, it was all worth it, as she made it to the dinner date on time and she even got to share a kiss with John F Kennedy Jr.

Janice breaks down in tears in I’m A Celebrity All Stars

A teaser clip of the new series sees the I’m A Celebrity All-Stars cast take on the legendary Bushtucker Trials. In the clip, Janice holds her hand over her mouth and cries: “I can’t do it!” Dickinson then breaks down in tears as teammate Paul Burrell screams.

Dickinson first stepped foot in the jungle in 2007 and she did exceptionally well, as she came second behind Christopher Biggins.

Janice was rather controversial and often butted heads with her fellow campmates, but this time around she’s wanting to make friends.

Janice said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone.”