Janice Dickinson confessed that she’ll ‘always support’ Madonna despite the musician “looking completely different.”

The former fashion supermodel is set to star in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here‘s South Africa series. Dickinson will join the highly anticipated all-star cast, and fans can’t wait to see her back on the show.

As Janice gears up for the South African jungle spectacle to release, she has shared her thoughts on Madonna’s changing looks.

Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Janice Dickinson ‘supports’ Madonna despite looking ‘completely different’

The self-proclaimed “first supermodel” recently appeared on a podcast with Queerty, where she offered her thoughts on the Hung Up singer.

Janice praised Madonna’s impressive career as she revealed: “She just keeps transforming herself. Pushing for new horizons being a director, being a photographer, being an author, being a singer, being a dancer.”

Janice Dickinson dated JFK’s son, so she has certainly brushed shoulders with high-profile people. In fact, she has previously worked with Madonna. The model photographed the 64-year-old singer and said she was “gorgeous.”

However, the 68-year-old added that she “doesn’t know what’s going on with her look these days.” Adding: “She looks completely different. But to each his own. I will always support her.”

Fans argue that Janice looks “different” too and was even on E! show Botched herself!

Madonna ‘plastic surgery’ rumors are rife

Madonna has come under fire recently as fans have been speculating that she has had plastic surgery. However, the superstar has allegedly denied the plastic surgery rumors and is trying to focus on her upcoming tour.

The singer has previously spoken out against trolls slamming “close-up photos” of her, following her appearance at the Grammy Awards. She explained in an Instagram caption that the pictures were “taken with a long-lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!”

Janice Dickinson’s plastic surgery explored

Dickinson has undergone several plastic surgery procedures over the years. She even appeared on Botched in its first season to fix a breast enlargement she had done 30 years ago.

Along with the breast enlargement, Janice publicly admits to having a tummy tuck, neck and facelifts, liposuction, and Botox.

Her son, Nathan, has previously begged his mom to stop going under the knife. To which Janice responded: “I won’t do any more plastic surgery – if he’s looking.”