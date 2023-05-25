Janice Dickinson may have left the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but she sure hasn’t left TikTok as she keeps fans entertained with her videos, and this time she’s letting them in on her secret makeup/beauty routine.

After her stint on I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa came to an unfortunate end, the supermodel is back up and running, and looking her best showing off her makeup products that were banned in the jungle.

Fans were curious to know exactly what products she uses, and of course, she delivered. We take a look at what Janice Dickinson does to keep her young looks.

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Janice Dickinson reveals her makeup routine

Janice is regularly interacting with fans as one asked her: “What makeup products do you use?” Of course, the star doesn’t do things half-heartedly and provided fans with a full makeup routine.

The 68-year-old showed fans what was in her pink makeup case from her Anastasia eyebrow products to her Gucci and Pat McGrath foundation.

She then finishes off with some contour and Chanel setting powder to keep it all in place.

Although in true Janice style, of course, she had a makeup artist on hand.

“You aren’t using it, your makeup artist is,” joked one fan.

Fans took to the comment to compliment the former America’s Next Top Model judge on her beauty.

“Your makeup is flawless. I absolutely love it,” said one.

“I love your eyeshadow colors! It looks great!” penned another.

One wrote: “Idc what y’all say she aged like fine wine.”

Another commented: “My favorite TikTok channel.”

Janice’s TikTok has celebrity fans

As well as a model and a singer, it seems like Janice can now add TikTok influencer to her list as she provides fans with endless entertaining content. In her latest, the star even gained some celebrity admirers in the comments.

The supermodel entertained fans with a video of her garden, calling herself a ‘gardener’, so again, there’s one more thing she can add to her CV!

“Not only am I a supermodel, I’m a supermodel gardener. So come on down to Janice’s garden, or don’t, I don’t give a f***,” she exclaimed.

The video gained her thousands of comments and even one from Irish X-Factor twins, Jedward who wrote: “So informative.”