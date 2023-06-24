Jared Leto ticks Givenchy off his list of fashion shows to drop by during Paris Fashion Week 2023. The 30 Seconds to Mars musician rocked up baring his chest in a black suit paired with jewelry and sunglasses. Fans are dubbing the actor “King of Fashion” as he blows everyone away with yet another look this year.

After being snapped with Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton show, fans said that Jared and Kim were giving “mom and son vibes.” He’s been pictured with many more celebrities as he enjoys more of Paris Fashion Week. The Dallas Buyers Club star posed alongside Jack Harlow, Miguel, Taeyang, and more famous faces at the Givenchy show.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jared Leto attends Givenchy shirtless

Jared Leto’s arrival at the Givenchy fashion show at Paris Fashion Week had fans hailing him an “icon” in 2023.

The rock band member stepped out wearing a shirtless black suit with black boots and an array of jewelry.

Jared had a fashion moment as he posed in France adding a faux fur coat to complete his look.

Jared stuns in faux fur

As if his first look wasn’t enough for fans who called Jared “The King of Fashion,” he posted some photos to Instagram of himself just wearing his trousers and the faux fur coat.

Posing at the Givenchy event, Jared’s fans commented on the post that he was super “stylish,” and that he looked “flawless.”

One commented that the star was “looking expensive,” while another appreciated his confidence in wearing the look.

They wrote: “Always without fear of daring, going beyond what is expected. I love that about you.”

More complimented Jared on his bleach-blond eyebrows, too.

Star strikes again in fur

Jared’s Givenchy look was clearly a hit with his followers. More commented on his post that he is their “favorite model,” and more wrote that the 51-year-old was looking “handsome.”

The musician sported a brown faux fur look this June, and it’s not the first time that his furry outfits have gone down well with fans.

At the 2023 Met Gala, Jared opted for a full faux fur-suit. The outfit was created to honor Karl Lagerfeld and resembled the late designer’s cat, Choupette.