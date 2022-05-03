Jared Leto becomes a walking House of Gucci in Met Gala 2022 suit













House of Gucci film star Jared Leto has once again, made his mark on the red carpet, but this time at the Met Gala 2022. He quite literally paid homage to the designer brand Gucci, less than a year since his most recent film role.

Many fans of Jared were left confused when Fredrik Robertsson donned an uncanny resemblance to the actor. The real Mr. Leto was accompanied by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele with the exact same outfit and styling.

The duo wore matching cream-colored Gucci tuxedos. It comes after he portrayed fashion designer and business magnate Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s crime drama film House of Gucci, alongside Lady Gaga.

Jared Leto is known for his unusual red carpets looks, and this time is no different. He clearly has a huge respect for Gucci, having played the one-time chief designer and vice president of the designer brand.

OMG: Zendaya swapped the glamorous Met Gala red carpet for a tennis court

Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images

Fans react to Jared Leto’s Gucci suit

When the House of Gucci actor took to the red carpet event, many were confused about there appearing to be two of him. Some were totally frazzled with the concept, but others understood this was just one of his many unique looks.

When both Jared and Michele struck the same poses, they certainly enticed eyes to turn their way. From Gucci gloves to the exact same brown clutch bag, it was actually quite hard to tell the ‘twins’ apart.

One fan wrote: “Them twinning #vibes are on point! Man look at all the handsomeness! You looked amazing’ Jared. Thank you for sharing’ this lil’ gem with us.”

Another reacted: “This is how I’m showing up to weddings for now on.”

“Love the outfit and the fact that you guys are twinning,” a doting fan wrote on Jared’s Instagram comments.

Jared Leto greeting fans at the #MetGala🥺 pic.twitter.com/itnAPnfI7O — Jared Leto Zone 🌎 (@jaredletozone) May 3, 2022

Fredrik Robertsson mistaken for Jared

There was another sharp silver outfit worn by a star who looked exactly like Jared. He was confused for the Suicide Squad actor, but the self-labelled “fashion addict” Fredrik Robertsson was the man behind the Iris Van Herpen outfit.

The Swedish fashion entrepreneur ended up causing quite the stir on the red carpet, and managed to draw in attention from many fans who mistook him for Jared. His sci-fi-inspired outfit was just as eye-catching as Jared’s looks!

Billie Eilish and Dakota Johnson were seen hanging out with Jared and Michele at the 2022 Met Gala. Jared was later spotted donning a black silk suit with a see-through polka dot vest at a Met Gala after party.

LOOK: Georgina Rodriguez went from Gucci shop assistant to Gucci everything

His previous Met Gala looks

In his most memorable Met Gala looks, Jared Leto donned a red-jewelled Gucci gown in 2019 which was accompanied by a replica head. He posed for a picture with rapper Kanye West at the well-established event.

The actor’s ongoing doppelganger theme has been recreated throughout the years. But going back to 2016, he dressed a lot simpler, in a cream-colored tails jacket from Gucci, complemented with a Cartier brooch and cufflinks.

His collaboration with Gucci was continued a year later, when many observers thought he was channelling Jesus Christ. This was when he added a gold crown to accessorise a gray–blue Gucci suit with jewelled cat designs, and a shawl.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK