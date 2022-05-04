Jarrod's fortune confirms his Storage Wars past was worth every penny













Jarrod Schulz is literally the OG of Storage Wars. He joined the show for the very first season and episode with his partner Brandi Passante back in the early 2000s. Nicknamed The Young Gun, Jarrod isn’t just a reality star he is also an entrepreneur, fashion designer and storage unit buyer.

Due to his impressive career and years being a leading cast member on the hit A&E show, Jarrod has made himself a pretty penny and now fans want to know just how much he is worth.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Schulz’s net worth and just exactly how he made it all.

Jarrod’s net worth explored

As of May 2022, according to wealthypersons.com, he has a net worth of approximately $3 million. This impressive amount of cash comes from his aspiring career with his multiple avenues of income.

A lot of it comes from his appearance on Storage Wars, with Jarrod reportedly earning a whopping $30K per episode. Aside from this, it is known that his clothing line brings him in more than $70K annually.

The storage unit buyer has worked incredibly hard his entire life to get where he is today and having been to prison when he was younger – we have to commend him for his ambition.

Jarrod’s career explored

Before he rose to fame and success his career started in a carpet cleaning company where he was hired as a sales manager. Jarrod has always been business savvy and in 2002 he started his own mortgage company but that was unfortunately shut down a few years later.

However, this small setback didn’t stop him, his career in the storage unit business started when his aunt randomly encouraged him to attend a storage auction. He did this and began visiting storage auctions in Harbour city which is where he met one of the producers of Storage Wars.

Aside from this career path, Jarrod also chose a completely different one too. The star has his own clothing brand which he founded with his friend in 2002 called Outlaw Apparel. The brand has been going now for two decades and is turning over a whopping 70K per year.

Jarrod’s early life and jail time explored

Jarrod was born in Long Beach, California on October 15 1997, making him 45 as of 2022. He was a very intrigued child according to his family and was always interested in discovering how things work. He would often disassemble cars just so that he could figure out how to put them back together.

Jarrod has a troubled past and has managed to turn his life around. He went to prison when after being caught in possession of a controlled substance. He ended up serving 19 months in prison for transportation of narcotics as well as a DUI.

