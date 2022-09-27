









With the seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean in full swing, viewers have already had a boatload of drama. With charter guest and crew romances as well as a break-up between Chief Stew Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White, things are getting tense.

Captain Sandy Yawn has already decided to fire Bosun Raygan Tyler which led to Storm Smith’s promotion, and Courtney Veale’s return to the show to work on deck. But the main question fans have is what has happened to Jason Gaskell’s position on deck as he threatened to leave the boat.

The deckhand has clashed with Storm throughout the season, so does he follow through and leave the vessel early, or does Jason stay with the crew for the rest of the charter season?

Does Jason Gaskell leave Below Deck Med?

Since season 7 made its debut earlier in July, there have been countless struggles and battles for the crew on deck. After Raygan was fired, Storm took over as the Provisional Bosun (he was later promoted to the Bosun position) and appeared to get on with the rest of the team.

However, he’s had several disagreements with Jason about knots, polishing, and breaks. Jason has also had issues with Mzi or Courtney and hadn’t really gotten close to the crew on deck.

According to Distractify, it is said that at some point during the season Jason will reach a breaking point with his boss. Replace me,” Jason tells Storm in one scene when the two are on deck. “I’m telling you right now, bring someone else in.”

With more episodes yet to come, as of now, it remains to be seen if Jason will leave the boat early at some point, or if he will stay with the crew for the duration of the charter season.

Jason would “never” work with Storm again

Below Deck Med fans will have to wait to see what causes the disagreement with Storm but it looks like it will be juicy.

Despite filming wrapping up for Season 7 in the fall of 2021, it does seem like there are still some hard feelings between Jason and Storm. When the deckhand appeared on Watch What Happens Live in August of 2022, host Andy Cohen asked if there was anyone from the crew who he would avoid working with again in the future.

“Other than Raygan, which of your crew mates would you never want to work with again?” Andy asked during a game of “Toenailing the Line.” Jason immediately answered:

Storm! Storm, 100 per cent…Never on a boat with him again. Ever.

Jason slams the show for a “bad edit”

A few weeks ago on Jason’s Instagram, he indirectly called out the show for making him look bad with a “bad edit.” He has since deleted his social media.

According to Show Star News, although the post disappeared, Jason addressed his swimming away from Storm when he was yelling instructions at him.

He claimed there were 15-knot winds and he was quite far away from Storm, so Storm wouldn’t be heard by anyone but himself because of the loud gusts.

To add to the dig, Jason proceeded to post a picture of the different variations of a bowline knot after episode 8 aired where Storm accused him of not tying a bowline knot correctly.

