Jason Oppenheim hailed top 'model' by fans after smoldering photoshoot











Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim – whose real estate brokerage with brother Brett stormed Netflix – has been dubbed a ‘model’ by fans.

The realtor, whose fame soared after his firm featured on the hit Netflix show in 2019, has an avid fan base online.

The business mogul shared a series of snaps from a photoshoot online, which led to his fans getting into a frenzy.

Jason Oppenheim’s fans call him a model

Jason shared the photographs on his Instagram to his 1.4 million followers at the end of last week.

The 45-year-old cheekily captioned the post: “Walkin’ into the weekend,” with a photo of him ushering towards the camera.

Wearing a blush-toned button-up shirt, he let part of his chest show by keeping the top buttons open. Pairing the shirt with pale blue jeans and white sneakers, he was showered with praise in the comments section.

Social media users were in particular favor of the second snap, which Jason transformed with a black and white filter.

Selling Sunset co-star Davina Portratz wrote: “Cool shirt,” with a flame emoji. Whereas, colleague Amanza Smith added: “Ok he’s a MODEL model!”

Other fans were also impressed. One wrote: “You’re so handsome.”

A second penned: “The Christian Dior model of the year.”

And a third declared: “Handsome.”

Jason and Marie Lou Nurk’s relationship so far

The broker hasn’t been shy from sharing his personal and love life online and on camera.

Previously linked to co-star Chrishell Stause, the duo called it quits ahead of the Netflix show’s season five airing. The pair went public in July 2021, although Chrishell explained they were seeing each other before they told anyone about their romance. However, they went their separate ways in December.

Chrishell met and fell for Australian musician G-Flip and opened up about their relationship when she won Best Reality Star at the 2022 MTV Awards. After announcing she and the non-binary star were official, she thanked fans in her acceptance speech.

“The fact that this was voted on after [the relationship came out] means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how that was going to go,” she confessed on stage.

She also said: “And just really quick, I know I got this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality – I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys.”

Jason, on the other hand, met 25-year-old Marie Lou Nurk while vacationing in Mykonos with brother Brett over the summer.

They confirmed their newfound relationship in July and have been inseparable ever since. The pair also went back to the picturesque Greek island in September for a short break.

Jason often sets off to visit Marie in Paris, where she lives, and the German-native model also makes time for the realtor when she’s in the US.

