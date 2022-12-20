Jason Oppenheim and his Parisian girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are on cloud nine. Despite their 25-year-old age difference, the couple has demonstrated their love for each other on social media. Wrapping up their best couple shots taken by paparazzi, they prove their love is stronger than ever.

Following his break up with co-star Chrishell Stause, the Selling Sunset star found love during a getaway trip with friends. Caught by the paparazzi, the couple didn’t take too long to announce their relationship.

Five months in, Jason and Marie-Lou are still in their honeymoon phase and determined to make their long-distance relationship work – and it looks like it’s for the long run.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk’s favorite paparazzi shots

On December 18, Jason and Marie-Lou decided to share some of their favorite stolen shots taken by paparazzi during morning walks, night outs, and dates.

Posted on their respective Instagram accounts, in the adorable carousel of images, the 45-year-old is all smiles when spending time with his girl.

“Some of our faves… :),” they captioned. In all pictures, the couple is all in smiles and holding hands, as they occasionally coordinate their outfits.

The last picture marked the beginning of their relationship, as the couple locked lips during a trip to Mykonos during the summertime.

A ‘power couple’ but Marie-Lou loves her phone

Ever since Jason made his relationship public, the reality star has not been shy to share little snippets of his relationship with Nurk. In the last picture, Jason and Marie-Lou surprised their followers with a PDA shot of their infamous kiss at Mykonos.

The popular realtor, who was known to have a relationship with Chrishell Stause, proudly expressed his love for his Parisian girl, and fans are so happy for him.

However, throughout the photos, fans couldn’t help themselves but point out their height difference and Marie-Lou’s necessity to hold her phone at all times.

One follower wrote: “You guys look so happy together!!!”

“She seems humble that’s why I like her. And so are you. You deserve the best!!!” another said.

A third fan commented: “It’s the last one for meeeeee.”

“This girl can’t go out without her cell phone,” one joked.

Caught in Mykonos: A summer of love

After all, their love story became public shortly after a paparazzi caught them kissing – and the rest was history.

Jason and Marie-Lou meet during a vacation. Although both arrived as singletons on their vacation with friends, they ended up having a summer of love overseas. Spotted indulging in some PDA during their trip abroad, it didn’t take long for the realtor to confirm his relationship with the model.

Since then, the two have become inseparable. Making their love-distance relationship work, Jason has been traveling back and forth to Paris, where she resides, while she has also visited him in the States.

Five months into their relationship, the couple has been expressing their love for each other on social media and in public appearances, as well.

Jason and Marie-Lou appear to be on cloud nine.

