









On September 7th, 2022, Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons announced the news that they’ve gone into business together and have launched Skky Partners, a consumer and media private equity firm. Kim has ventured away from the world of reality TV into various businesses over the years including SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

Kim’s 329M followers may be curious as to what her latest business move is all about. Others may be asking who Kim’s business partner, Jay Sammons, is. So, let’s take a look at his career so far and what Skky is all about…

Who is Jay Sammons?

Jay Sammons is a New York-based businessman who has worked as a Member on the Board of Directors at many well-known companies.

He’s 46 years old and lives in Manhattan with his husband and two sons per WWD in 2017. Sammons attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard Business School according to LinkedIn.

Per The Wall Street Journal, Sammons and the Kardashians have known each other for years. Both Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, are involved in the business as partners.

WSJ wrote that Sammons approached Kim and Kris in relation to creating a firm together.

Sammons worked for billion-dollar companies

As per Sammons’ LinkedIn page, he broke into the world of work landing a job at JP Morgan as an analyst in 1998.

He went on to become employed as an Associate and later worked with various world-renowned companies including Beats by Dre, Vogue, Johnson and Johnson and Beautycounter.

In 2006, Sammons joined Carlyle Group as a Partner and Global Head of Consumer in Media and Retail. He worked at the billion-dollar company for 16 years and left in July 2022 per Bloomberg.

Now he’s onto a new chapter

After 16 years at the Carlyle Group, Sammons opted for a change and has started a new venture with Kim K in 2022.

He spent many years working on Carlyle’s investments in many different companies and now is set to use his expertise in the same way at Skky Partners.

Per Skky Partners’ Instagram post, the company: “…focuses on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.”

