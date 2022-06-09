Fans are still Flipping Out over Jeff Lewis' plastic surgery













Jeff Lewis is best-known for renovating houses but it looks like he’s opted for some revamping himself in 2022. The Bravo show host looks a little different following surgery in May and fans can’t help but notice a change. Jeff turned 52 this year and while he’s very much used to refreshing the look of people’s homes, he’s now given his eyelids a remodel.

For the past 15 years, Jeff Lewis has been hosting Bravo’s Flipping Out and as with many famous faces who appear on TV, he’s opted for a nip and tuck in 2022. So, let’s find out more about what plastic surgery Jeff has had done.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Has Jeff Lewis had plastic surgery?

Yes, Flipping Out star and Jeff Lewis Live host Jeff has had some cosmetic work carried out in 2022.

Bravo reported that Jeff was at “home recovering after undergoing a May 28 cosmetic procedure on his eyelids” on June 1st.

The procedure doesn’t result in a huge change and is similar to the eyelid surgery Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, had done this year, but not exactly the same as Joe’s.

What else has the Bravo star had done?

As well as his most recent eyelid surgery, Jeff has had some other cosmetic procedures done prior to 2022.

Speaking to Out Magazine in 2010 he said that he had permanent filler injected into his lips however, although it was supposed to be permanent, it dissolved over time.

Jeff said: “Most of it’s gone, except for a little bit in my upper lip. I don’t want to do it again. I did it during an insecure phase in my life. I’ve actually thought about taking out the little bit left in the upper lip, but it would be too much trouble.”

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Jeff explains the eyelid surgery

May 2022 saw Jeff Lewis have lower eyelid surgery carried out.

As per People Magazine, Jeff shared before and after photos after he’d healed following the procedure.

During his radio show on May 24th, Jeff explained that the procedure involves fat repositioning. He said: “This is kind of a cutting edge procedure. Normally, they’ll suck out the fat, but this doesn’t require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling. They go inside my eye lid but it doesn’t change the shape of your eye.”

As documented by Bravo, Jeff’s recovery time didn’t appear to be too long and his daughter, Monroe, was on hand to keep an eye on her dad’s healing.

