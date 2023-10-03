If there’s anyone to go to for fashion advice in the Real Housewives world, it’s RHONY star Jenna Lyons. She spent almost 30 years working at J Crew. Now, she stars alongside, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield on the Bravo show. When it comes to fashion tips for her fellow housewives, Jenna had fans “blushing” at something she said about RHOBH’s Kyle Richards.

In a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and New York crossover, Jenna had fans shook over her comments on the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast on September 27. Kyle has been a Real Housewife since RHOBH first began in 2010. Jenna joins the franchise a little later as one of the RHONY cast members in 2023.

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

In the land of Bravolebrities, some of the ladies from different franchises form great friendships while others are frenemies across all the Real Housewives shows.

Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby are besties in 2023 and it looks like Jenna Lyons is fond of another OG housewife.

During the Who What Wear podcast episode, Jenna was asked which Real Housewife she’d “love to style.”

The 55-year-old revealed that she’d enjoy giving Kyle Richards a new look.

Listeners were ‘blushing’

Jenna’s reason for wanting to style Mauricio Umansky’s wife had some fans tweeting that they were “blushing.”

She said: “I’d love all of them, but you know the one I want to get my hands on? Kyle Richards. I think Kyle’s coming over to my team so I think she needs a little help.”

Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna adds: “I mean…That could be totally wrong…”

A fan wrote on Twitter: “Why’d her voice get all flirtyyyyyy lol Jenna got me blushing.”

Jenna’s comments may be alluding to Kyle’s friendship with Morgan Wade and rumors surrounding the pair. But, Morgan and Kyle spoke out about any dating rumors on the singer’s YouTube channel in 2023.

Morgan said that: “on the internet, people are obsessed” with her and Kyle’s friendship.

The Fall In Love With Me singer said the friends thought it would be a “good idea to poke fun at that,” and “troll the trolls a little bit.”

Kyle and Jenna fans get excited

Since Real Housewives fans have heard Jenna’s comments on restyling Kyle, many are on board with a revamp of the RHOBH star’s look, joking: “Set fire to the kaftans.”

Another wrote on Twitter “OMG can you imagine if Kyle and Jenna became a couple hahah I know it won’t happen but they would be POWER. Obsessed with Kyle, love Jenna.”

More commented: “That’s fantastic” and others expressed their shock at Jenna’s comments.

Others wrote on the Who What Wear Instagram post that Jenna was being “shady” with her remark.