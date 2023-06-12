Jennifer Aniston has remained a hair and beauty icon for nearly 30 years, from when she filmed the first season of Friends at age 25 to her award-winning work on The Morning Show in recent years.

Jennifer, responsible for popularizing the go-to hairstyle of the Nineties, ‘The Rachel’, remains one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses. Popular both on-screen and off, Jen has known for her talent and beauty in equal measure.

The Friends star has consistently been idolized for her SoCal look and often shares her celebrity beauty secrets with fans. Jen’s latest revelation about her new workout routine suggests that a more chilled approach to health and wellness might be key.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston dismisses ‘for your age’ compliments

In a new interview with British Vogue, Jennifer Aniston sat down to talk about how she is feeling better at age 54 than she felt in her twenties.

The Just Go With It star touched on the compliment that “drives [her] bananas”: compliments about looking good “for your age.”

“I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better,” Jennifer said of the backwards remark.

Jennifer Aniston opts for more chilled out routine

The interview also saw Jen explain how her approach to exercise has changed. Her new routine sees Jen ditching the high-intensity cardio for a more gentle approach. After injuring her back two years ago, Jen started using Pvolve equipment. The fitness company, founded by Rachel Katzman, focuses on targeting muscles that are “usually asleep” with ballet-inspired movements and resistance equipment.

Rather than needing to run for upwards of 40 minutes to feel you are exercising, Pvolve encourages individuals to move for just 10 or 20 minutes.

“I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic,” Jen said of her changing routine.

Jen partners with Pvolve this June

Earlier this month, Jennifer Aniston announced that she would be taking her Pvolve relationship a step further. No longer is the actress and producer just a fan of the brand, she has partnered up. Jen announced the partnership on Instagram last week.

“SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers,” Jen wrote in the partnership announcement. “This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come.”