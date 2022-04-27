Thanks to Jennifer Aydin's net worth, she buys 'whatever she wants whenever'













Since The Real Housewives of New Jersey launched in 2009, the housewives on the show have been party planning, throwing shade, arguing, launching their own businesses, turning up on holiday and serving all kinds of great looks at the reunion shows. Teresa Giudice is the only original housewife still starring in the Bravo show in 2022.

Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and co were joined by newcomer to the group, Jennifer Aydin, in season 9. Jennifer certainly made an impact when she was cast on the show and didn’t shy away from flaunting her wealth. By the looks of Jennifer’s Twitter, some things never change and she’s boasting how much money she’s got during season 12. So, let’s take a look at Jennifer Aydin’s net worth.

Jennifer burst onto RHONJ flaunting her wealth

Donning Chanel from head to toe, Jennifer Aydin never held back when it came to talking about how much money she had when she first joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018.

Jennifer said that her “values and cultural traditions are a little bit different than your regular Jersey girl” but her love of all things expensive, well, it’s in line with many other housewives in the franchise.

Back in 2002, Jennifer married plastic surgeon Bill Aydin.

During season 9 episode 2, Jennifer said: “We’ve just moved into our new home, it’s spectacular. It has nine bedrooms, a movie theatre, a gym, a spa, 16 bathrooms and an indoor basketball court.”

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Real Housewives star takes to Twitter

On April 27th 2022, Jennifer Aydin took to Twitter to share that her wealth is still serving her well.

She wrote in her tweet: “Blessed to be at a point in my life that I can buy what ever I want, when ever I want- so I buy whatever I think looks good- no matter the price“.

Her most recent tweet about expensive things comes over three weeks after she took to Twitter announcing that her husband’s Ferrari had been stolen from their garage.

Blessed to be at a point in my life that I can buy what ever I want, when ever I want- so I buy whatever I think looks good- no matter the price🙏🏻 #blessed #rhonj — Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) April 27, 2022

Jennifer Aydin’s net worth explored

Given Jennifer’s luxurious lifestyle and tweets about being “blessed“, some of her fans and followers may wonder exactly how much the RHONJ star is worth.

Sportskeeda reports that Jennifer is worth $11M. In comparison to her castmates, Jennifer is worth much less than Margaret Josephs who has a net worth of $50M, but she ranks higher than Dolores Catania who has a net worth of $4M as per the site.

Jennifer has a following of around 460K and she has an online shop linked to her IG page. The RHONJ star has a business degree from Hofstra University which it appears she’s putting to good use nowadays.

