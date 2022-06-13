











Jennifer Hudson has finally achieved Egot recognition at the Tony Awards, but it’s been almost a decade since she launched to fame on American Idol. Although she never won the competition, the singer went on to make millions.

The Spotlight singer was a contestant on the singing show back in 2004, but many don’t even know she was ever on there. But the truth is, despite her success as a musician, Jennifer didn’t even make it to the finals.

We looked back at her striking audition, where she placed, and just who took the crown that year. Plus, fans react to her Tony Award win which saw her work as a co-producer for A Strange Loop gain national recognition.

Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol audition

Jennifer Hudson auditioned for the third season of American Idol in Atlanta, two years after signing her first recording contract with Righteous Records, a Chicago-based independent record label.

She was then released from her five-year contract with Righteous Records so that she could appear on the CBS signing competition in 2004. During her audition, Jennifer revealed she had been singing on Disney Cruise Lines for months.

After announcing she had been aboard the Disney Wonder for the past few months as one of the Muses from Hercules, judge Randy Jackson told her, “We’re expecting more than a cruise ship performance from you.”

Believing she was the best they could in America, Jennifer sang Share Your Love With Me by Aretha Franklin aged 21. This received praise from Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy, gaining her three yeses to make it to the next round.

Who beat Jennifer on the CBS show?

Fantasia Barrino won American Idol‘s third season, while Jennifer placed seventh. She had received the highest number of votes in the “Top 9” after her performance of Elton John’s Circle of Life on April 6th 2004.

However, two weeks later, she was eliminated during the “Top 7” show after performing Barry Manilow’s Weekend in New England. She was in the bottom two with season 3’s winner Fantasia, but lost out to her.

Others who went through in the Top 7 included Diana DeGarmo – who came second – as well as George Huff, Jasmine Trias, LaToya London (who was in the bottom three), and John Stevens.

None of these shows have the same impact after their first season, but I'm glad we got artists like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia Barrino, Chris Daughtry, and Adam Lambert. #AmericanIdol https://t.co/HoC4xFhbia — Jeniffer L. Estrada (@Jeniestra) June 8, 2022

Fans react to her EGOT recognition

When Jennifer won at the Tony Awards, fans reacted with glee. They were ecstatic that the singer had made history by becoming the first ever American Idol contestant to get EGOT status.

A dedicated fan wrote: “Jennifer Hudson went from north even making the semi finals of #AmericanIdol to becoming one of the most successful alumni ever by completing the EGOT with a Tony this weekend.

“This just gives proof to the saying “let your haters be your motivators.”

Another reacted: “Say hello to the 17th member of the E(mmy)G(rammy)O(scar)T(ony) club, Chicago’s very own Jennifer Kate Hudson (@IAMJHUD).

“Finished 7th on #AmericanIdol S3, but she gets the last laugh as she becomes the second Black woman to complete the Awards Season cycle joining Whoopi Goldberg.”

The next time someone makes you doubt yourself, remember that Jennifer Hudson, who Simon Cowell famously said didn't have what it takes to make it in entertainment, became the 17th EGOT winner last night. pic.twitter.com/11YKTTvcGQ — Therese Murphy (@Therese54966169) June 13, 2022

