









Aside from her Oscar-winning career as an actress, Jennifer Lawrence is also known for her hilarious personality as well as her hardcore love for the Bravo franchise of The Real Housewives. Lawrence is a die-hard fan of RHOBH and hasn’t missed a single episode this season.

Lawrence has expressed her love for the franchise multiple times on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, but it seems that she wasn’t a fan of the latest season, especially when it came to the infamous Miss Erika Jayne, who Jennifer dubbed “evil.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jennifer said season 12 was “boring” and Erika was “evil”

While at the Toronto International Film Festival for her film “Causeway,” Lawrence chatted with Variety about her take on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ latest season, particularly the housewife Erika Jayne and it seemed that Jennifer had some strong opinions on the star. When talking to Variety, Lawrence said:

My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.

Lawrence suggested that Jayne’s fellow cast members had a duty to help the star realize how badly she is coming across — comparing the situation to a famous episode of “Real Housewives of New York” in which that cast allowed a tipsy Dorinda Medley to film for hours with lipstick smeared across her face.

Lawrence thinks Sutton and Kathy should stay on the show

Despite her negative opinions toward Erika, Jennifer thought differently regarding the other cast members. Along with her co-star on the “Causeway” Brian Tyree Henry (also a fan of the show), they both agreed that Kathy Hilton should stay on the show.

When asked whether or not the cast member should stay or go, Lawrence and Henry’s responses were the same, with Brian saying, “Stay! Are you out of your mind!”

Both Lawrence and Henry also reluctantly agreed that cast member Sutton Stracke should stay. Variety also asked Brian for his opinion on Erika but he was more reluctant to get involved, saying:

Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good.

Jennifer’s latest film ‘Causeway’ received rave reviews

Lawrence’s latest movie focuses on a young Army engineer forced to move back with her mother after a traumatic injury, as she meets and forms a bond with a good-natured mechanic.

During the premiere on Saturday, Lawrence praised director Lila Neugebauer’s work and spoke about the responsibility she felt playing a veteran and the research she did into portraying disability in the film.

According to an interview with Variety, Jennifer said:

There was extreme pressure to do justice by these people who come home with trauma and these unseen injuries that aren’t linear. We worked nonstop with occupational therapists and I spoke with countless heroes who came home with TBIs. And the one through-line was that there was not one thing that it looked like. It looked different for everybody.”

“Causeway” is scheduled to release on Apple TV+ Nov. 4. The film received positive reviews out of TIFF, with Lawrence and Henry gaining praise for their performances.

