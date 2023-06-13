Jennifer Lawrence might be able to add ‘psychic abilities’ to her ever-expanding list of talents as she successfully predicted her future at 32.

From The Hunger Games trilogy to Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer Lawrence has established herself over the past decade as one of the most in-demand and talented actresses working in Hollywood.

Recent years have seen J-Law distance herself from the celebrity spotlight as she has started to settle down into married life, welcoming her first child last February. But this was the life Jennifer had envisaged for herself, as a resurfaced interview from 2013 revealed.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence predicted what life would be like age 32

Speaking to the late broadcasting icon Barbara Walters in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence was asked what she imagined life to be like ten years in the future.

Jen, then just 22, revealed that she pictured herself “Not in LA. In a house, on a big property, and maybe starting a family, everything’s calm. I have a minivan.”

The life that the Oscar-winning actress painted for her future self was pretty spot on when looking at J-Law’s life now. Jennifer tied the knot with Cooke Maroney and the couple welcomed their son, Cy, last year.

Reflecting on this interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America this Monday (June 12), Jennifer added that she hasn’t landed the minivan of her dreams, but has secured a Volvo!

J-Law was spot on – except one detail

While the majority of Jennifer’s thoughts about her future were pretty accurate, there was one detail which she didn’t quite nail: location.

Jennifer had pictured herself “not in LA” but that doesn’t appear to have gone through.

Jennifer and her husband, Cooke, are currently based on the West Coast, so while Jennifer was hoping to get away from Hollywood, she’s remained in the City of Angels. But when it comes to living on a big property, Jen has definitely secured that.

Why Jennifer Lawrence returned to Hollywood after period of calm

By the time she was 32, Jennifer was hoping for a more quiet life. But she returns to screens this year in the brand-new comedy flick, No Hard Feelings.

“I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn’t planning on working,” J-Law told George Stephanopoulos on GMA. But this was before she had read the script for No Hard Feelings. “I just, I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

Watch No Hard Feelings in theaters from June 23