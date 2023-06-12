Jennifer Lopez stunned in a red feather mini gown for a Delola spritzers event, her new alcohol brand, on “Sunday Funday”.

Jennifer Lopez never disappoints when it comes to fashion, and her brunch dates are no exception. The singer kept on theme with the blazing hot summer in a red dress to promote her latest venture, Delola.

We’ve never shown up to a Sunday brunch in a gown, but perhaps the rules are different in the A-list world.

Jennifer Lopez heats up the weather in flattering feather frock

The singer, 53, took to Instagram on June 12 with a series of shots in promotion of her Delola cocktail drink.

Fans, however, were more mesmerized by her outfit of choice: a strapless red feather-trim high-low gown.

The On The Floor hitmaker paired the show-stopping dress with golden bronze makeup to compliment her dark honey locks

“Brunch time. Feeling Bella Berry,” J Lo wrote in reference to her dark red beverage.

Jennifer has become the red dancing girl emoji in real life – cue the influx of fangirling comments:

“My mama is so gorgeous ahh!” a Lopez fan account praised.

A second person added: “That’s your color!”

“BREATHTAKING OMG,” another admired.

It’s hard to ignore how incredibly toned her legs are:

“Send me your leg routine,” a third fan begged.

J Lo branded ‘hypocrite’ for alcohol line despite advocating clean diet

The brunch event comes over a month after Lopez released Delola, which is named after her “playful and carefree” alter ego, Lola Lopez.

Delola is a natural premium ready-to-drink spritzer that is low-calorie and gluten-free.

“Delola is lower in alcohol than classic cocktails, it has about the same alcohol as a glass of wine,” she advertised on the Instagram page. “We really wanted to make something that would set you free.”

Perfectly timed for the summer season, the three flavors are inspired by the “effortlessly elegant” lifestyle of the Italian coast.

The Marry Me actress joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, and Snoop Dogg in the world of celebrity alcohol brands.

Jennifer, however, has received backlash for promoting Delola after previously admitting that she abstains from alcohol and caffeine because they “really wreck your skin as you get older.”

That being said, the singer indulges in a few sips during celebratory toasts.

Nevertheless, fans have found it inauthentic J Lo has opted for a cocktail despite being a non-drinker.

“Seems hypocritical to eat clean and promote ETOH,” one wrote.

Another continued: “Didn’t you once say that you don’t drink alcohol anymore?”

Looks like she’ll be getting tipsy more often.