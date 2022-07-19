











On Sunday, July 17, Jennifer Lopez posted a mass of photos and videos from her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck in Vegas – it’s safe to say we’re all jealous of the stunning day.

The pictures showed J Lo in her wedding dress and Affleck in his tux – they both looked amazing. Reality Titbit has the story.

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

J Lo writes about her big day

The star threw a ton of content on her website/newsletter, OnTheJLo, describing the day:

We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

The singer added:

Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.

Behind us, two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.

Jennifer finished by saying:

Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-thru in Las Vegas at 12.30 in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things, and worth waiting for.

Jennifer shares wedding pictures and videos

In a compilation of pictures and videos, we see Jennifer give us a twirl in her stunning wedding dress as someone in the background hypes her up and says: “Jeez, someone’s getting married!”

J Lo also shared shots from the special day where we see the happy couple loved up in stunning wedding pictures.

We’ve been waiting 20 years for the pair to finally get married – and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Fans over the moon for the couple

Fans were quick to comment on Twitter and it appeared to be nothing but love. One fan said:

She’s been in love with that man for 20 years. I’m so happy for them.

Another said:

Hold up! They finally got married? I always thought I’d end up with Ben but you’ll do Jenny from the block, lol. Congrats to them both and lots of happiness and love to their families and exs for the co-parenting.

Other comments included “good for you J Lo” and “Ben Affleck is one lucky man”.