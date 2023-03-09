Sugarland star Jennifer Nettles has kept a lot of her private life under wraps, but this has led to a lot of mystery surrounding her family, especially her husband, who is he?

The country singer is known for her feature on HBO Max show The Righteous Gemstones where she plays Aimee-Leigh. More recently, Jennifer is now appearing on Fox’s new dating competition series Farmer Wants a Wife which follows four farmers looking for a “lasting love.”

As Jennifer Nettles helps farmers find love, fans are keen to know more about her husband and family life, let’s take a look.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Who is Jennifer Nettles’ husband?

Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles‘ husband Justin Miller is a former model.

Justin is 37 years old and was born on February 14, 1984, in Owensboro. Meaning his star sign is Aquarius. However, he and Jennifer decided to relocate from Atlanta to a farm in Nashville.

After living in Atlanta for nearly twenty years, the couple wanted to live in a smaller city. When they are not in the suburbs, or on Jen’s tour bus, they can be found at their home in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Miller has appeared in many campaigns and music videos, he is also an entrepreneur in his own right.

How did Jennifer and Matt meet?

The duo met during the making of Sugarland’s video “Want To” and even in the video the pair got intimate as they shared a bed. Miller played Jennifer’s lover in the video and while sparks appeared to fly, the duo didn’t become romantically involved until years after.

That’s because Nettles was married to Todd Van Sickle while making the music video. However, after they divorced in 2007, Miller and Nettles rekindled their connection and dated for over two years before officially tying the knot on November 26, 2011.

Jennifer was set to perform during the Grammy Nomination Concert, she was also hosting the annual CMA Country Christmas special. Therefore their honeymoon got pushed back.

However, they had a beautiful sunset ceremony on Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and just a year later on December 6, 2012, they welcomed their son Magnus. The forty-eight-year-old now describes herself as a “super-crunchy, granola, old-school mom.”

What is Farmer Wants a Wife?

The show premiered on March 8 and it follows four farmers who are on a hunt for true love.

Ladies from across the USA matched with the farmers after seeing their profiles online. The farmers then get eight dates with the lucky ladies in pursuit of finding their perfect match.

Jennifer teased that the new show “absolutely could and should” inspire new music from the country star. This makes fans of the Grammy award winner, excited for her to be hosting the show.

