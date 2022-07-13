Jennifer Pamplona begins $120K surgery to get rid of her 'Kim K' bum implants













As mentioned by the New York Post, the Versace model, Jennifer Pamplona, supposedly spent over a whopping 600k in the past 12 years in order to transform herself into Kim Kardashian.

40 surgeries later, the 29-year-old is now forking out 120k to try and turn that back around as she wants to be more herself.

CHECK IT OUT: Stormi pranks mum Kylie Jenner as she makes her debut on TikTok

The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu BridTV 10851 The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v9GQupPnzOM/hqdefault.jpg 1051381 1051381 center 22403

Jennifer Pamplona. Picture: I’ve Spent $700K On My Kim K Surgeries | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

Jennifer had 40 surgeries to look like Kim K

According to the New York Post, Jennifer spent an incredible amount of money over 12 years in an effort to imitate the celebrity icon, but she eventually realised that her pleasure was only surface level. During an interview with Caters, she discussed how it was becoming “annoying” to be constantly compared to Kim K, she said:

I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian.

Pamplona was 17 years old when she underwent surgery for the first time. Which was when Kim was just starting to gain popularity. Three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, were among the more than 40 treatments she underwent.

Jennifer had been ‘upset’ for years and is returning to her former self

Pamplona claimed that she had been upset for years before realising that she had body dysmorphia and that she wanted to go back to her natural self.

The model went to a surgeon in Instanbul and said it was like a “re-birth” when she saw how he could help her, she explained in the same interview:

I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once. I went into the operation room as one person, and I came out as another.

The star is now preparing for her latest procedure to remove her butt implants, which is reportedly set to cost her a whopping 120k. Jennifer continued:

The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore. I am now who I wanted to be, and I really now understand the meaning of life.

Jennifer thought she was dying after surgery

Despite the surgery being ultimately successful, she reported problems following the “detransition” procedure, claiming that an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. The model explained:

I thought I was dying. I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?

Thankfully, she is currently making progress toward recovery, but because she still has significant swelling and bruises, the procedure’s final effects are not yet clear.