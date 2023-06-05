Could a Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega crossover really be happening? Tim Burton fans are all for the idea but some are taking such speculation beyond professional boundaries.

Johnny Depp, 59, and Tim Burton, 64, are longtime collaborators. Burton, like many directors, casts actors across many of his projects. Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, and Helena Bonham-Carter are all some of the celebrities who have worked on several Burton projects over the years. But Johnny Depp is his most-frequent collaborator.

Jenna Ortega, the 20-year-old breakout star of Netflix‘s Wednesday, is newer to the Tim Burton fold. But it looks like she’s shaping up to be one of the regulars, having been cast in Beetlejuice 2.

But Jenna and Johnny are being thrown under a cloud of netizen speculation which might leave you scratching your head. Let’s take a look at those controversial rumors taking over the social media sphere.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega spotted in London

Late spring and early summer see rumors swirling that Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega are filming a project together. This idea stems from a Reddit post that credited gossip account Deux Moi as the source of the information.

“Jenna Ortega & Johnny Depp spotted filming as part of a big production in Shoreditch,” the post reads. It adds that the production allegedly “closed off the road for a week,” but only filmed for a couple of days.

What the production in question was not speculated on in the original Deux Moi post, however, its reference to Catherine O’Hara has some thinking it could be Beetlejuice 2. O’Hara plays Delia Deetz in the original film and is confirmed to be returning for its sequel. Jenna Ortega has also been confirmed to star in the sequel.

GRV Media reached out to Deux Moi to confirm whether or not they shared the post in question. We also reached out to Johnny, Jenna, Tim Burton’s production company as well as Warner Bros for comment on the rumors.

Why do some think Johnny and Jenna are dating?

At the end of May 2023, several media outlets explored the rumors that Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega are working together. But in their reporting, some referred to their ‘professional relationship’ as just a ‘relationship’.

This inevitably caused some shock and confusion, implying that the two actors were in a dynamic that went beyond their professional boundaries. Paired with the fact that Johnny is nearly 40 years Jenna’s senior and something of a scandal was brewing. Setting the record straight, the pair are solely rumored to be working together and aren’t dating.

But that didn’t stop criticism. Some even started slamming Jenna for allegedly working with the Edward Scissorhands actor, making her somewhat of a ‘Public Enemy’.

Last month it was confirmed that both actors would appear in a documentary about Tim Burton. Tara Wood’s Untitled Tim Burton Documentary is a four-part series heading to the Cannes Market. Johnny and Jenna are among the famous faces interviewed for the doc. Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, composer Danny Elfman, Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito, Mia Wasikowska, and Christoph Waltz are also confirmed as guests.

Jenna Ortega fans call for her to replace Johnny Depp

While some fans of both actors are ecstatic over this potential crossover – “please please let this be true,” one fan wrote on TikTok – there are others less enthused by the prospect.

In fact, there is a horde of Jenna Ortega fans who are hoping the 20-year-old could even replace Johnny in one of his most iconic roles.

Upon confirmation that a sixth Pirates Of The Caribbean movie is in the works, some of the Wednesday star’s fans have called for her to be cast as the new Captain Jack Sparrow.

Regardless of whether we see Johnny join the cast of Beetlejuice 2 or not, with Jenna’s rising fame, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the two stars cross paths onscreen soon.