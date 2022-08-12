











Angelina Pivarnick has changed dramatically since her Jersey Shore debut in 2009 and has no issues in discussing the amount of cosmetic surgery she has had done – especially when it comes to her new, Kim K nose.

From breast augmentation to butt lifts – Angelina says she “doesn’t care” about what people think of her, and we are here for it!

One of her most intense and more dramatic surgeries has been her nose job, which fans are saying has “completely transformed her face.” Others are saying it has made her look like Kim Kardashian’s ‘twin. Check it out.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Angelina’s nose transformation

The Jersey Shore star has been very open about her plastic surgery ventures over the years, as her face and body have changed substantially since her early days on TV, especially her nose, which has transformed her face.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram in February to share pictures with fans of her dramatic nose transformation and surgery journey. During the first clip, the reality star gushed about her plastic surgeon, who she said was the “best ever.”

Fans think she looks like Kim Kardashian

Fans of the show and of Angelina have taken to Twitter to discuss her ever-changing face and body and there have been mixed reactions. Some people think the star looks similar to Kim Kardashian now she has had her nose done. One person said:

Angelina looks exactly like Kim Kardashian with that new nose!! I love it.

Another commented: “Angelina’s nose job makes her look uncanny to Kim K.”

Angelina has had a full-body transformation

It’s not just her nose that has seen a knife or two, the reality TV star has been candid about her cosmetic procedures in the past, and there have been a few.

Angelina has confessed to getting a boob job, butt lift, and liposuction. For years, however, she denied cosmetic or plastic surgery procedures but, in 2019, she began to be more open about her work. PageSix reports that by 2020 she had a full-body makeover, as she explained:

“I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats. I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

