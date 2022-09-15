









Host of the Bachelorette, Jesse Palmer, is always finding other men and women love but what about himself? Fans of the show have always hoped that he too would find “the one” and it seems that he has as he secretly tied the knot with his wife, Emely Fardo in June 2020.

People confirmed that the former Bachelor leading man was married shortly after ABC announced Palmer would be taking the reins as host of the popular franchise in September 2021. Palmer seemingly found love during his 2004 season of the Bachelor with Jessica Bowlin, but it ended after just a month.

Palmer is now happily married to Emely and if you’re keen to know more about the model then keep reading.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Emely is a model and a photographer

Originally from Brazil, Fardo moved to New York City to kick-start her career. The star has been signed under New York Models Management since 2016.

Not only does she pose for fashion shoots, but her Instagram also shows that she has rocked the runway too. Fardo doesn’t only enjoy being in front of the camera — she’s worked as a professional photographer, too.

Emely has shared some of the shots with fans on her Instagram, In 2016 and 2017, Fardo posted some of her food photography, including cocktails and syrupy pancakes from restaurants in New York. She also shared a wedding photo of a recently married couple that she had taken.

Jesse and Emely met at a boxing class

You would think with the pair working in the entertainment industry that they would have met somewhere to do with their field, however, it was quite the opposite as they met at a boxing class.

After getting engaged, the former NFL quarterback told the Daily Mail that he and Fardo met during a boxing class and that he felt an immediate connection to her. He explained:

“She has taught me and cares for me like no one else. She has made me be the best version of myself. She loves me unconditionally.”

Palmer began dating Fardo around 2017, and the two became engaged in Paris in July 2019.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony

Despite Fardo and Palmer sharing a lot about their relationship online, the two kept their wedding under wraps. In fact, fans didn’t even realize they had tied the knot until they were seen wearing wedding bands in the summer of 2021.

According to People, the couple was originally set to get married in France, but after having to cancel their plans, they got married on June 5, 2020, in a quiet and private ceremony at a close friend’s house in Connecticut. They explained:

“We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area and that were in quarantine at the time. We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!”

