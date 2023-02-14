Perfect Match star Francesca Farago is looking more loved up than ever as she flaunts her relationship with popular TikTok star, Jesse Sullivan.

Francesca Farago is not new to the Netflix dating show scene, the former Too Hot to Handle star is back with yet another new series as she stars in Perfect Match. The new series takes contestants from multiple Netflix dating shows such as Love Is Blind and The Circle, to give singletons another chance to find love.

However, some fans were confused when they saw Farago on the show as they thought she was in a relationship with Jesse Sullivan. Let’s meet the TikTok star who Fran’s been dating for almost a year now…

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Elysium Media

Who is Jesse Sullivan?

Jesse Sullivan is a 33 year old trans man and social media influencer.

Sullivan has over 2.8 million followers on TikTok and is best known for using social media as a tool to share his transitioning journey. He has also shared his story since becoming a parent as a teen. He has a child called Arlo who is now 14 years old with his ex-partner Teela. The model and her husband are both active members in the LGBT community. Jesse came out to the world in hope’s of surpporting other trans people.

Sullivan is now gushing over his new girlfriend, and future-wifey, Francesca Farago. In a recent TikTok video Jesse showed how he asked Farago to be his Valentine. In the clip he further revealed that he was currently preparing to propose to her and has even designed Francesca’s wedding ring.

Jesse Sullivan calls Francesca Farago his ‘Perfect Match’

Jesse Sullivan has been jesting about Francesca being on the dating show, Perfect Match on his Instagram. Even though it appears the show was filmed before they got together, in early 2022.

Francesca told Elite Daily that the duo “fell in love quickly” after being introduced to one another at a Pride month event in June last year. Since then, Francesca and her boyfriend have moved quickly and appear to be inseperable.

Sullivan recently shared an Instagram post calling Francesca his “perfect match” as a pun on the reality show she was on. Francesca replied to the photo of the duo in a car: “Your insta is legit just us at this point and I love it.”