JLo revealed via Instagram that she and Ben Affleck got tattoos on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

The All I Have singer reunited with her old flame, Ben, back in 2021. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022, and now, they’re declaring their unity as a couple with two heartfelt tattoos.

The two actors began dating over 20 years ago in 2002. However, after getting engaged and calling off their first wedding, they split in 2004.

Thankfully, Bennifer fans can now rest easy knowing that the two are back together – and clearly very much in love nowadays.

Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage

Bennifer showcase their commitment

After their dreams of a first wedding were dashed in 2003, JLo and Ben Affleck are finally showing off their romance to the world 20 years later.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, JLo shared some snaps of herself and Ben, including photos of new tattoos the pair had gotten.

She captioned the post: “Commitment Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…)”

JLo gets ‘infinity’ tattoo for Ben Affleck

JLo’s “commitment” post showcased both her and Ben’s new tattoos.

The Ain’t Your Momma singer opted for an infinity symbol design which appears to have been tweaked to add some personal elements.

JLo showed her fans her new ink while wearing a crop t-shirt and donned her famous abs, of course. She opted to get the infinity design on her ribs which is known for being a painful spot to get a tattoo.

She included the hashtags: “CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow” in her post.

Ben Affleck opted for inked initials

JLo gave her 234 million Instagram followers a glimpse of Ben’s tattoo on Valentine’s Day, too.

The Batman actor opted for ‘J’ and ‘B’ initials with two arrows crossing paths and tying together.

Many of Ben and Jen’s celebrity friends took to the Instagram comments section to share the love for their new tattoos including Keke Palmer who wrote: “Gon’ head girl!”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK