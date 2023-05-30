JLo’s Delola spritz trunk promotion has left fans seriously confused. Many are asking if she drinks alcohol, having married Ben Affleck, who has openly spoken about his issues with alcohol and went sober in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the nation when they rekindled their love and got married. But that wasn’t the last of the shock as JLo promoted an alcohol brand, Delola, where she posed with a spritz in front of her.

Fans are now seriously confused as Jennifer is married to Ben, who describes himself as the unintentional “poster boy for actor alcoholism and recovery” after his public struggles with alcoholism and addiction.

Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JLo promotes the Delola brand

JLo shared a Delola ad on Instagram, where she is seen posing in a stripy colorful swimsuit and hat. A series of photos showed her lying on her front, while the second is the singer with a drink in front of her, and the third pouring a glass.

The singer, who owns Delola, has opened up about how she steers clear of booze because of health concerns. “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she said, as per News 24. “That really wrecks your skin as you get older.”

JLo brought out a cocktail range that includes a vodka-based berry spritz and tequila-based grapefruit and elderflower mix in her On The JLo newsletter. “She is the part of me that lets loose,” she wrote. JLo added:

She doesn’t come out all that often – but when she does, she goes hard… I realise that as I’ve gotten a little older, I’d like her to make more appearances. Life is to be enjoyed, and as much as I enjoy working hard, playing is just as important for a happy, balanced life!

Her brand offered an exclusive trunk on Memorial Day weekend. The drinks sell lower calorie, lower alcohol, and gluten-free drinks, and began to be sold in stores from April 2023.

Ben Affleck recovered from alcohol issues

Ben has been to rehab multiple times, including a stay in 2017 and 2018. He then suffered another setback a year later in October 2019, two months after celebrating one year of sobriety.

In January 2021, he revealed during an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that he feels “really good” despite having sober slips here and there. It came after he relapsed on Halloween 2020.

It was back in 2001 when Ben first completed a 30-day rehab program in Malibu, California. Now, in 2023, he describes himself as “one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery and the whole thing.”

Fans confused at JLo’s advert

When JLo promoted the Delola spritz company, many were confused about where she stood with alcohol. Her comments were inundated with backlash which mainly related to her husband’s past alcohol issues.

One questioned: “So curious about this business decision… when your new hubby has the history he does, and has talked openly about sobriety and the alcohol industry- genuinely interested ❤️.”

Another penned: “Uh… I thought JLo didn’t drink? But I’m supposed to buy an alcohol she owns?!?!”

“I would not do this if my husband had problems with alcohol. Jen, I am disappointed in you, but everything is all about money these days,” reacted a fellow Instagram follower.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix