JLo took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of Ben Affleck to celebrate him on Father’s Day, as some fans were questioning why she ‘snubbed’ her ex-partner Marc Anthony, who she shares twins with.

In 2021 JLo and Ben Affleck sent hearts fluttering around the globe when they reunited after almost two decades apart. In that time, both had children of their own, although the couple don’t share any children together biologically. Of course, this didn’t stop the Jenny from the Block singer from celebrating her husband on the big day.

We take a look at Jennifer Lopez‘s ‘shirtless’ Father’s Day tribute to Ben, and what fans had to say.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

JLo wishes Ben Affleck a Happy Father’s Day with shirtless photo

Instagram and other social media platforms were filled with Father’s Day posts on the big day, and JLo joined in on the action, posting a range of photos of her now husband Ben Affleck.

In the caption she wrote: “Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

The front photo of the ‘photo dump’ was a mirror selfie of a shirtless Affleck along with two other selfies of the couple. PDA is not unusual for the pair, who were recently spotted sharing a kiss at The Flash premiere.

Lopez also included a throwback video of her gushing over Ben as a father as she said: “He’s an amazing dad, it brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen.”

Fans say ‘there’s something wrong’

As always, fans took to the comments to share their opinions on the post, as some were confused at the shirtless photo choice. Others didn’t understand why no photos of the children were included in the post.

“I don’t know why …. But this post is somewhat cringe,” wrote one.

“Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol,” commented another.

Another said: “So…none of these pics on the post had him with his kids. There is something wrong with that… I think JLo doth protest too much on Ben’s behalf.”

“He’s not her kid’s dad. Give Marc the recognition he deserves,” penned one.

However, others supported the singer in the comments:

“Everyone needs to shut up on this thread. She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids. Y’all posting your kids WAY too much.”

“This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change. Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers,” exclaimed one.

How many children do Ben Affleck and JLo have?

Although the couple have no children together, Ben has three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and son Samuel.

JLo gave birth to her twins Emme and Max with then-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008. The pair divorced in 2011, and have been co-parenting ever since.

However, Lopez did not publically wish Anthony a ‘Happy Father’s Day’ online.