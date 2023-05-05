Jennifer Lopez said that she “would walk out” when she was asked about the recent cheating drama surrounding Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

The actress made an appearance on The View on Thursday (May 4, 2023) where she was questioned about her views on the whole Tom Sandoval drama.

The Vanderpump season finale trailer detailed the fallout of Tom’s nearly ten-year relationship with Ariana Madix. In the trailer, Tom admitted that there was “one other time” he was unfaithful after his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The latest celebrity to weigh in on the drama is Jennifer as she was asked what she would do if her close friend had a relationship with her husband.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez weighs in on Vanderpump Rules drama

Jennifer has offered her thoughts on the Pump Rules drama between Tom and Ariana as they called it quits after Tom admitted his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Whoopi Goldberg asked Jennifer whether she watches the Bravo series. The actress said she doesn’t “watch it regularly” but is familiar with the show.

Joy Behar was after Jennifer’s opinion about the cheating situation and went on to press her about what would do if “your friend was getting with your husband.”

“Oh! Is that what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules? Jesus Christ,” Jennifer responded with a visibly surprised face.

“I think I’d just walk out. Just walk out,” the actress replied. “You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need.”

Tom Sandoval drama detailed in Pump Rules season finale

Jennifer’s comments come after the release of the Pump Rules season finale trailer which documented the fallout between Tom and Ariana

The cheating drama, which is known as Scandoval in the media, has been the main conversation topic on the show for months.

In the season finale trailer, Tom told Scheana Shay that he “was going to break up with Ariana regardless”, while in another scene Tom tells Tom Schwartz that he “felt something he hadn’t felt in a very long time.”

Tom sat down with Ariana to reveal that he and Raquel became “really good friends” before admitting everything.

Tom’s public statement about the drama

In March this year, Tom took to his Instagram and offered a public apology to Ariana.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he began the lengthy statement. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us,” he continued. “I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”