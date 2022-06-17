Joe and Kendra Duggar spark rumors about potential fourth baby













19 Kids and Counting couple Joe and Kendra Duggar have sparked rumors about a potential fourth child on the way. Speculation arose when they attended Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar’s weekend wedding.

The reality TV duo’s shared Instagram hasn’t seen an update since November 2021. However, pictures taken of the family-of-five instantly left fans wondering whether Kendra is pregnant, and if they have a fourth baby on the way.

When a fan page (@joeduggarfans) shared a post on June 17, which showed a picture of Joe and Kendra with their three kids and a pram, many followers instantly started to wonder whether their family now has a new member.

19 KIDS AND COUNTING: What does Josh Duggar do for a living? Net worth of TLC star!

Rumors swirl about ‘fourth baby’

Fans of 19 Kids & Counting first began thinking Kendra was pregnant when they thought they spotted a baby bump. More speculation came when they attended Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar’s weekend wedding.

After months of rumors, a social media user on Reddit leaked a photo of the couple out at a restaurant with their three children, including a pram where the newborn was lying. TLC star Jim Bob was also with them while dining.

Most reactions from fans were that Kendra and Joe have had four kids quickly. However, not everyone was convinced by the shared image, with one writing: “The photo is so vague and we can’t see Kendra so I’m skeptical.”

Speculation began in March

When photos of Joe and his wife alongside his parents Michelle and Jim Bob at a marriage retreat began doing the rounds on Reddit, many thought Kendra was hiding a bump under a striped dress.

In March, one fan wrote: “She’s due to announce at any time, so I wouldn’t be surprised.”

But an unsure Reddit user replied: “At this point, we should rather speculate if it is possible that she is NOT pregnant.”

More photos of Kendra and Joe were seen at Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding in the same month. She looked heavily pregnant in fans’ eyes, despite not announcing she has a baby on the way.

This left many thinking the 23-year-old will have four kids under the age of four years old by her next birthday, which is in August.

Reality Titbit has contacted Joe and Kendra for comment.

FIND OUT: Who is Yung Joc’s wife Kendra and what’s her Instagram?

Joe and Kendra’s kids

Joe and Kendra are parents to Garrett, three, Addison, two, and Brooklyn, one.

The couple have been married since 2017 and are now said to be following in the footsteps of Joe’s parents, Michelle and Jim Bob, who had 19 kids of their own. Since tying the knot, they have welcomed three confirmed little ones.

Their first child, Garrett David Duggar, was born in June 2018. Addison Renee was born in November 2019, while a daughter, Brooklyn Praise, was welcomed to the world in February 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK