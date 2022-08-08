











Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile famously found love and got engaged on season 7 of Bachelor In Paradise – and it appears they have been living in bliss ever since as their wedding is on the horizon.

Since the show, the couple have been living together in New York City getting to know each other better, as well as their respective families.

Serena recently took to her Instagram story to announce news about their upcoming wedding and plans. Let’s take a look.

Wedding could be ‘next year’

Via an Instagram Q and A, one fan asked when the couple planned to get married, to which Serena responded:

We are currently thinking some time in 2023. I know post-pandemic wedding venues are so booked up right now and we haven’t started planning yet, but next year would be our hope if we can make it happen! If not 2023, then we will try for 2024.

She went on to share where they are thinking of holding their big day, writing:

We will probably do somewhere neutral because his family and friends are mainly in Chicago and mine are in Toronto. Probably somewhere in the US on the East Coast, but not sure yet!

Serena and Joe ‘definitely’ want kids

Aside from the wedding talk, Serena answered some questions on potential babies, which she said would “definitely” be happening. The Bachelor Nation star said:

I told him on our very first date in Paradise that if he didn’t want kids that would be a deal breaker for me! I grew up working with kids, teaching dance and swim lessons, so I have always wanted my own. We want two.

Despite not being ready to expand the family with a baby just yet, Serena did tease the pair may be getting a dog. The star said she has always wanted a chocolate lab, however, she also mentioned the pair travel far too much at the moment to welcome a pet into the family.

Fans can’t wait for the big day

It’s been more than a year since they got engaged and fans of the Bachelor couple are dying to see the pair get married. Joe recently posted a picture of himself and his fiancee on his Instagram and was flooded with comments encouraging a wedding.

One person wrote: “Are y’all ever getting married?” Another said: “Ok, so when is this wedding?”

Hopefully we’ll get to see the wedding photos very soon!

