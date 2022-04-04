Joe is ready to redefine Exotic by marrying his boyfriend behind bars













Joe Exotic is ending his five-year marriage to his husband Dillon because he now wants to marry his new boyfriend, John – all of which is being done behind bars!

Joe is hoping that the third time will be a charm as he announces that he plans to marry the new lover that he met whilst in prison and fans can’t stop talking about it!

Keep reading to find out all about Joe’s new fiance as well as his ex Dillon’s new relationship also.

Joe is divorcing Dillon to marry John from his prison cell

Joe met his boyfriend and soon to be husband in prison last year. John was sentenced to 11 years for armed robbery and was recently released after serving his time.

Joe posted a picture on his Instagram through prison where he called his new lover “the man, the myth, the legend” and in the post he appeared very happy about his partner’s release.

Now that Jonh is out of prison he plans to marry him through prison bars and is currently working on getting his divorce from Dillon.

Dillon seems to have moved on too

It isn’t only Joe that has posted pictures with his new beau as Dillon appears to have moved on too and seems just as happy. His new partner is called John and the pair made it Instagram official last year in a post that read:

Everyone, meet John. I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all. In short, this is an appreciation post for this special man. Thank you for being you. Joe Exotic, Instagram

The pair are now planning on moving in together as Dillon recently shared a picture of the couple shopping for home decorations to furnish their new place.

Joe has been married twice already

Aside from Dillon who Joe married in 2017, he has also been married to Travis Maldonado who was featured in Tiger King before he tragically passed away when he accidentally shot himself.

Joe is clearly still very hurt by the situation and recently shared a picture on Instagram celebrating Travis’ life with a caption that read:

Happy Birthday Travis Maldonado. I miss you. Rest assured, John is (and will be) taking care of me. But you already know that. -Joe. Joe Exotic, Instagram

